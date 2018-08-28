Eamonn Holmes does something he never normally does after recovering from awkward TV moment The TV presenter was left needing a swift pint!

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford brightened up the rainy Bank Holiday for viewers during Monday's episode of This Morning, but following a series of unfortunate events, Eamonn was left needing a pint of beer by the end of his working day - despite the fact he doesn't usually drink! The popular TV couple took part in the It's Behind You game during the show, where they invited viewers to take part by giving them clues on which celebrity image on the screen was behind them. However, this didn’t go to plan due to technical faults on the phone lines, meaning that both Eamonn and Ruth couldn’t hear the contestants when they called in to take part in the game.

Eamonn Holmes needed a pint after Monday's This Morning!

Responding to the awkward encounter after the show, Eamonn took to social media to share a photo of a pint of beer. "I don't even drink but after today's 'It's Behind You' game on This Morning, I'll make an exception." Fans were quick to comment on his post, many of whom saw the funny side. One wrote: "Was so funny! You and Ruth did so well considering how bad that line was!" Another said: "I loved watching you both. Made my moody Monday lighten up. So, for that alone, thank you!" A third added: "Bless you Eamonn, don't worry we still love watching you both on this relaxing Bank Holiday."

Eamonn recieved an OBE earlier in the year

While Ruth and Eamonn have been working over the summer, the pair did manage to enjoy a week away in Ireland earlier on in the month, and for a very special reason. The celebrity couple set off to celebrate the wedding of Eamonn's eldest son Declan, who tied the knot to his now-wife Jenny Gouk. Eamonn shares 28-year-old Declan, as well as daughter Rebecca, 27, and 25-year-old son Niall, with his ex-wife Gabrielle. Eamonn and Ruth are also the proud parents of 16-year-old son Jack.

Ruth and Eamonn have been co-presenting for 16 years, and while they very much enjoy spending that extra bit of time together at work, Ruth has previously confessed that it can be a bit "dangerous" to work with her husband on This Morning. Talking to HELLO!, she said: "Eamonn is quite maverick and off the wall and a bit dangerous – I never know what he is going to do next. He doesn’t stick to auto-cue or script, but he challenges me and pushes me outside of my comfort zone, and I reign him in if he is being a bit too wild. We must be doing something right we have been doing it for 15 years now!" she said.

