Eamonn Holmes reveals disappointing date night with wife Ruth Langsford What a shame!

Eamonn Holmes has taken to Twitter to reveal all about a disappointing night out with wife Ruth Langsford last week - and it was all down to a poor film choice at the cinema! "Headed to The Cinema tonight with @RuthieeL and Jack. Nice family night out except for the film. I really like Denzel Washington but Equaliser 2 is putting it politely ….PONDEROUS," the presenter wrote on Saturday afternoon.

The This Morning host even later added that his wife was equally as scathing about the movie, replying to one fan: "In @RuthieeL's words .... 'The worst Film I have EVER seen !' Needless to say she is now doing her best to deaden the pain." Oh dear! The tweet received plenty of other comments, with Eamonn responding back to many of them. When one follower wrote: "Aww I was going to take my mum to see that and then take her out for dinner," he advised: "Noo, resist."

Much-loved presenter Eamonn recently tricked many fans into thinking he may appear on the next series of Strictly Come Dancing - after Ruth dropped some very convincing hints during an episode of This Morning. Whilst chatting to Mollie King and Matt Edmondson during a showbiz segment, Ruth said: "Can I just tell you two, we have a little bit of gossip for you that tomorrow on This Morning we are announcing the next Strictly person," with Eamonn replying quickly: "Don't say anything!"

Mollie insisted that Ruth give her a clue, to which Ruth said: "Hips don't lie!" giving Eamonn a noticeable nudge and a side-eye. But, it was later revealed that the next This Morning star to compete on Strictly will in fact be the show's own Dr Ranj, who was announced as a 2018 cast member on Thursday.

Speaking about the decision to join the contest, he said: "I'm so overwhelmed and excited to be part of this wonderful show. It's an absolute dream come true for me! I've been a massive fan for so long, and I can't quite believe this is happening, but I'm going to give it my best shot. Anyone that knows me knows that I love a bit of sparkle so bring on the glitter! I can't wait!"