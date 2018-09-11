Olivia Newton-John using cannabis oil as she battles cancer for the third time The Grease actress was first diagnosed with cancer in 1992

Olivia Newton-John has revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time. The 69-year-old, who is best known for playing Sandy in iconic musical Grease, said that she is treating the cancer with modern medicine and natural remedies, including the use of cannabis oil to help lower the pain. During a candid interview on Australian TV's Sunday night, she shared: "I'm still treating it, and I'm treating it naturally and doing really well, yeah." Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 - on the same weekend that her father passed away - and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy. In 2013, the actress found out that she had cancer in her shoulder.

Olivia Newton-John has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time

Olivia has undergone radiation treatment since being diagnosed for the third time, but she has also turned to natural remedies. "In California it's legal to grow a certain amount of plants for your own medicinal purposes. So he (husband John Easterling) makes me tinctures. It's hard to say, they help with pain," the star explained. "I'm very lucky that I live in a state where it’s legal and that I have a husband that is a plant-medicine man. My dream is that, in Australia soon, it will be available to all the cancer patients and people going through cancer that causes pain."

MORE: John Travolta reunites with Olivia Newton-John 40 years after starring in Grease

Despite the diagnosis, Olivia remains hopeful. "I live in this beautiful place," she said. "I have a wonderful husband. I have all the animals that I adore. I have an incredible career. I have nothing, really, to complain about." The actress continued: "There are moments. I'm human. So if I allow myself to go there, I could easily create that, you know, big fear… My husband's … always there to support me, and I believe I will win over it and that’s my goal."

Loading the player...

Last year, Olivia opened up about her battle with cancer in a revealing interview with 60 Minutes. She spoke to Karl Stefanovic of her fears for her health, telling him: "Of course it's scary, I'd be lying if I said it wasn’t scary but I intend to be healthy." At the time, Olivia added that the second diagnosis wasn't a complete surprise. "I kind of felt something wasn’t right, this pain had been going on for a long time," she said. "It wasn’t a total surprise, it wasn’t a total shock - probably not the same as the first time."

READ: Olivia Newton-John reveals cancer has returned and spread