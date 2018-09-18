Strictly's Karen Clifton flaunts impressive six-pack during dance rehearsals with Charles Venn Doesn't she look fabulous?!

There's only four days to go before the first Strictly Come Dancing live show, so it's no wonder Karen Clifton and her celebrity partner Charles Venn are putting in the long hours. During their latest dance rehearsal session, the pair took the opportunity to flaunt their fabulous, gym-honed physiques - with Karen proudly displaying an impressive six-pack. "Happy and sweaty… #team12pack," the professional dancer wrote alongside a snap on Instagram. There's no denying that the two stars have incredible chemistry, since their partnering they have been getting on like a house on fire.

Karen Clifton and Charles Venn show off their impressive physiques

Karen, who first joined Strictly in 2012 with her then-partner Kevin Clifton, has been delighting audiences across the UK with her fabulous dance moves and flawless curves. When asked by Lumity Life magazine about how she stays in such good shape, Karen recently revealed: "You have to make sure you have all the fruits around and lots of almonds! It’s about making the right decisions. Sometimes it is really easy to go for the easy things, like crisps and chocolate but you have to be more mindful."

The 36-year-old dancer went on to explain why she's in the best shape of her life, saying: "I feel much better now than I used to when I was younger. Maybe I am being smarter about what I do and how I warm up?" She added: "It is one of those things that you are more careful and you think about things more as you get older. I'm often repeating movements so much there are times when you can pull muscles you wouldn't have pulled before. I'm more conscious of that - an injury is not something a dancer ever wants!"

Meanwhile, after parting ways from Kevin in March, the pair have remained the best of friends as they continue to work together on the show. After their split, they completed an intense 44-date tour, performing for their fans around the country. Last month, the former lovebirds were pictured dancing together at the red carpet launch for Strictly 2018, and looked absolutely fantastic and happy.

