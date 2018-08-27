Strictly's Kevin and Karen Clifton reunite – see the incredible pictures The former couple looked fantastic!

Months after officially announcing their separation, Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Kevin and Karen Clifton have reunited – on the dance floor. The former married couple were pictured dancing together at the red carpet launch for Strictly Come Dancing 2018, and looked absolutely fantastic and happy. Wearing matching ensembles, the Strictly favourites and the other 16 professional dancers showed off their impeccable moves during a choreographed performance.

Kevin and Karen Clifton were partnered together for the show's red carpet launch

Fans will be pleased to see the pair dancing together again. During last year's series, the couple avoided dancing with each other on the show's final episode, which fuelled rumours that their marriage was in trouble. The pair officially announced their separation in March, on Chris Evans' radio breakfast show. Kevin said at the time: "Privately we are not together anymore but professionally we are stronger than ever before. Dance is how we came together and is what glues us together. We're still the best of friends – we still have a lot of love and respect for each other. What we've found it that since we've been honest with each other it's unlocked our creativity." Karen added: "We have such strong chemistry and it's about entreating and inspiring. At the end of the day, it's about giving back to fans. We're feeling very positive."

The couple announced their separation in March

A couple of months later, the dancers posed together for their first photoshoot in HELLO! magazine. "As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don’t have to fall apart," Karen told the magazine in July. "Throughout the years we have had a good friendship, and that is a great base." Speaking of their decision to confirm the split, Kevin told HELLO!: "It was important to be honest about everything. I think there is a lot of pressure on people to be perfect all the time, and so there is this fairytale image of everything, but at the end of the day we are just like other people. We are just two people who love what we do and we never want to pretend to our fans or to anybody."

The first episode of the hit BBC show air on 8 September