Lisa Riley opens up about mum's heart-breaking death – and how it's changed her life The Loose Women panellist is raising awareness of breast cancer

Lisa Riley has revealed she lives in the moment following the death of her mother Cath. The Loose Women panellist has opened up about the devastating loss of her mum to breast cancer in 2012, and is now trying to raise awareness of the condition alongside charity Breast Cancer Now.

Promoting an interview she did with Daily Express, Lisa urged women to check their breasts regularly in a bid to catch any possible abnormalities early in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "Talking ALL about #WearItPink @breastcancernow is expressing the real need to ALWAYS check yourself! Give your boobies a really good check. Asking everyone to REALLY spread the word of self-awareness to this disease," she wrote. "Let's all beat this together, the more we talk… the more lives we save… IT'S A FACT!!!"

Lisa Riley is raising awareness of breast cancer following her mum's death

Lisa sadly lost her mum Cath to breast cancer in 2012, and has since changed her lifestyle in a bid to reduce her own risk of developing the disease. The former Emmerdale star has shed 12 stone by following a healthy diet and exercise routine, as well as giving up alcohol. Her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Robin Windsor recently told HELLO! he was on hand to offer advice with Lisa's lifestyle changes, saying her mother's death and father's diabetes diagnosis prompted Lisa to slim down.

MORE: Lisa Riley reveals she hasn't done this for 1,000 days

The actress has shed 12 stone in the last few years

The actress was left devastated when her mum died. Cath, 57, had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000, but the cancer spread to her ovaries and her pelvis. At the time, Lisa recalled how her mum passed away in her arms. She told the Sunday Mirror: "She died in my arms. She was at my house. The entire family was there and we laughed together on the morning that she passed away. That was Mum. It was wonderful. She had dignity. She was fun and smiles to the very, very end."

MORE: Lisa Riley's top weight loss tip revealed

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.