The one word Rochelle Humes has banned at home – and it's not what you might think!

Rochelle Humes has revealed the one word she refuses to say in front of her young daughters. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! the singer explained that she has banned the word 'diet' from her house. "Already I'm being careful of how I approach, like, my mum came over the other day and she mentioned she was on a diet," said Rochelle.

"And I was like, 'Don't say that in front of the girls!' My eldest is nearly six and she's very… she picks up everything. She does a lot of activities and outside school stuff and I always try to make sure they're eating the right things. My approach is to say, 'You can't eat too much of that because of your teeth.' So I do it with the teeth in mind – 'Your teeth might fall out if you eat too many sweets' – rather than weight. That's kind of my approach at the minute, but it changes as they grow."

Rochelle, 29, shares two daughters with her husband Marvin: Alaia-Mai, five, and Valentina, one. The Saturdays singer has always been open about preaching self-love and changing her attitude for her daughters. Last year, she admitted she had ditched the straighteners for good to embrace her naturally curly hair, after Alaia-Mai told her she didn't like her own curls.

"It broke my heart when she told me it was because she didn't look like a Princess, and I quote 'I don't Mummy because Elsa and Rapunzel have long straight hair,'" Rochelle wrote on Instagram. "It then dawned on me that maybe this issue started closer to home because, all she has ever known is her Mummy to style her hair straight, when in fact mine is naturally curly too. So, moving forward into the NY I decided to finally embrace everything that make me ME."

