Rochelle Humes' trainer reveals how to tone your bum and abs We are listening!

It’s tempting to think that celebrities look sensational because they’ve got more time, money and incentive to get in shape than the rest of us. But Personal Trainer to the stars, PMac, says that’s simply not the case.

“It’s 100% wrong,” he said. “I can relate it to Rob and Kim Kardashian - both have the same resources, and you see two different results.”

“It’s just about motivating yourself... I believe that if somebody else can do it, you can do it” he explained. “Everybody started from somewhere - that’s what you’ve got to focus your mind on [to think] this can be me too.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle's trainer PMac serves up major fitness inspo

Having transformed the figures of celebrities like Marvin Humes and Reggie Yates, PMac is also the trainer responsible for Rochelle Humes’ marathon success - taking her from a total beginner to completing the 26.2 mile race. Now he wants to get the whole country moving with his 6 week RUN plan - designed to help you make slow and steady progress until you're smashing your personal bests.

And it turns out that our favourite celebs worry about the same problem areas as we do. “It doesn’t matter who you are - we’ve all got the same issues,” he said. “We all worry about our [bums] and our stomach muscles.”

So what are PMac's go-to moves to target bums and abs?

Three moves to lift and tone your bum:

Squats

Lunges

Kickbacks

PMac fitness tip: strengthening your glutes will have a positive effect on lower back problems.

Three moves to tone your lower stomach:

Leg raises

Plank

Pin ups

PMac fitness tip: remember the lower stomach is (what PMac calls) a “stubborn muscle” area - it takes consistency to achieve results.

A typical session with PMac would see moves like this follow his signature warm-up that’s guaranteed to test your stamina - several steep hill runs back to back.

“We all start off by running 5 times up and down PMAC Hill (Primrose Hill in London),” PMac said of a standard session. “After that we go to the exercise park and do a few exercises.”

For long-lasting success, PMac also believes in varying your fitness regime often. Following her completion of the Run plan, he’s introduced Boxing into Rochelle’s workouts.

“With Rochelle, she’s done post-pregnancy [training], she’s done the marathon, now I’ve tried to incorporate boxing so that it isn’t Monday: run, Tuesday: run, Thursday: run...” Instead, PMac explained, Rochelle’s typical week might include different sessions of boxing, gym and running “so that she looks forward to different days.”