It's been a very exciting few days for Gemma Atkinson and her Strictly Come Dancing pro boyfriend Gorka Marquez, who revealed on Friday that they were expecting their first baby together. And on Monday, Gemma revealed that she had another reason to be excited as the sporty star enjoyed a photo shoot for Very's latest Reebok collection. The star posted a preview video of the collection, which saw her wearing a number of colourful tracksuits and printed leggings while posing with various gym equipment. She wrote next to the footage: "Absolutely loved shooting the new @reebokuk collection for @veryukFab shoot and Amazing team! Styled by @denvertronix Glam by @thembithemsLooking forward to our next one!"

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are expecting their first baby

The video was posted just hours after Gemma and Gorka stepped out for the first time since their pregnancy announcement. The couple were all smiles as they walked around Manchester hand-in-hand, with Gemma showing just a hint of her small bump under her pink hoodie.

Gemma shared a video of her new sporty photoshoot

At work on Monday's Hits Radio, Gemma, 34, was showered with baby gifts from her colleagues. Speaking on air, she thanked them for her baby hamper. "Look it's yellow because that's the neutral colour," said her co-star. "You're going to make me cry!" Gemma replied. The pregnant star was also given a babygro that had "My siblings have paws" printed on it – a lovely nod to Gemma's two dogs Norman and Ollie.

A keen fitness fanatic, Gemma revealed on Sunday that she is still training during her pregnancy. In an question and answer session on Instagram Stories, Gemma said: "Loads of you have messaged me and asked, since I've been pregnant, am I still training? And the answer is yes! Obviously I'm not doing the same kind of workout as I was doing because you need to kind of adjust and pregnancy is different." She continued: "The first few weeks I couldn't really do anything because I didn't feel very well and so I just kind of listened to my body. And I've started yoga, which I'm really enjoying."

