Faye Tozer reveals Strictly Come Dancing weight loss made her feel 'emaciated'

Faye Tozer has opened up about her Strictly Come Dancing weight loss, claiming it made her feel "emaciated". In a new interview with The Mirror's Notebook magazine, the Steps star revealed she went down to nine stone having done three months of intense dance training. "Before Christmas I was a bit emaciated. I was just over nine stone, which isn’t a healthy weight for me," she shared. "It goes from your face, which isn't a good look when you reach a certain age. But I've put on a few pounds now and look better for it."

However, since finishing Strictly and taking part in the nationwide tour this year, Faye could not be happier with her new-found confidence. "I've stopped wearing Spanx for the first time ever, and now wear tight dresses because I'm not as conscious of my tummy anymore," she added. Faye's comments come shortly after she revealed she dropped two dress sizes whilst training. "I dropped two dress sizes, but you would do if you were on your feet for ten hours!" she told The Sun in December. "I feel like a ninja mumma now. I am muscly! It's not sustainable so it won't last for long with Christmas but I am going to enjoy it while I've got it."

Faye - who teamed up with pro dancer Giovanni Pernice - competed in the Strictly final against Ashley Roberts, Joe Sugg and Stacey Dooley, who was voted the winner alongside Kevin Clifton. In December, Faye also reflected on her experience on the BBC show during her appearance on Lorraine. "It's been the hardest thing - physically and emotionally - that I've ever done," she explained. "Giovanni said he saw the potential in me, and I wanted the biggest challenge. He made it more technically difficult for me, but it was amazing. There was loads of injury but you just need to get on with it."

