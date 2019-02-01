Strictly Come Dancing couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez announce pregnancy Congratulations are in order!

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have announced they are expecting their first child together. Taking to their Instagram pages on Friday morning, the Strictly Come Dancing couple shared a picture of their pet dogs with lovely signposts on their necks to confirm the happy news. Gemma wrote: "And what Amazing big brothers they will be! Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already @gorka_marquez."

This will be the first child for Gemma and Gorka

Gorka, 28, added: "@glouiseatkinson Thank you for the greatest gift in life. Myself and Gem are beyond thrilled to be welcoming our new family member later this year! Baby Marquez Norm and ollie can’t wait to start their big brother duties." Fans and friends were quick to congratulate them, with This Morning's Holly Willoughby writing: "That's such lovely news." Gorka's dance partner Katie Piper said: "Awwww brilliant news, congratulations." Fellow professional dancer Karen Clifton added: "Omg! Congratulations!! So happy for you both!!"

MORE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez show off their stunning bodies during Greek holiday

The couple shared this picture to confirm the happy news

The couple, who met whilst competing against each other on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, have been dating for a year and have already moved in together. They confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day last year, the pair have been inseparable ever since. In a recent interview with HELLO!, former soap star Gemma had nothing but nice things to say about her Spanish partner. "He's got a really loving, close relationship with his mum, which I absolutely love because I think the way he has been brought up has made him really mature," she shared. "Like when we were going on our first holiday, I thought I was going to have to wrap myself in a sarong by the pool. I didn't need to do any of that with Gorks, as he just tells me every day how lovely he thinks I am. He kisses me all the time. It's nice to have that, because you feel that if the person you love is happy, then you're happy."

MORE: Gorka Marquez sets pulses racing after posting intimate snap with Gemma Atkinson

Loading the player...

Earlier this month, Gemma and Gorka opened up about living together - and even dropped a big hint about marriage. Speaking about their home life during a feature on ITV's Lorraine, the actress revealed how supportive Gorka is when it comes to her daily routine, which involves getting up at 4.15am for her breakfast radio show. "I'm very fortunate in that I've got a supportive partner in Gorks when it comes to my training and my work," Gemma said. "They say happy wife happy life and all that don't they? And I think it's true as well, for girls." The comment prompted Gorka to say: "She's not a wife yet," to which Gemma replied: "Yeah, not a wife yet. He's not that lucky yet."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.