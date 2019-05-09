Hollyoaks' Myra McQueen actress rushed to A&E Get well soon!

Hollyoaks actress Nicole Barber-Lane – who played Myra McQueen in the Channel 4 soap, was rushed to hospital at the beginning of the week after fracturing her ankle and spraining her wrist. The 48-year-old took to Instagram to thank Warrington A&E for taking good care of her, and shared a photo of herself with crutches and her wrist in support. The star's former Hollyoaks co-stars were quick to send their well wishes to her, with Jessica Fox – who plays Nancy Osbourne – writing: "Oh Nicole! I hope you get better soon!" Sophie Austin, who played Lindsey Butterfield, added: "Are you ok?"

Hollyoaks actress Nicole Barber-Lane was rushed to hospital

Nicole left Hollyoaks earlier in the year after her character Myra decided to flee the village after wrecking her relationship with Sally St Claire on her wedding day. Sally had discovered that Myra had cheated on her, and while Myra begged Sally to take her back and admitted it was a mistake, Sally refused and ended their relationship. While viewers were convinced it would be Sally who would leave, Myra was instead the one to go. In typical McQueen style, Myra's exit was larger than life, seeing her leaving in a pumpkin shaped carriage and waving goodbye to Hollyoaks. The McQueen matriarch decided to go and live with her daughters Jacqui and Michaela in Alicante.

Nicole played Myra McQueen in Hollyoaks

Although Nicole's exit gives her the option to return to the soap, it sounds for now like the actress is happy pursuing new projects. When she confirmed her exit from the show, she said: "I loved working at Hollyoaks, I miss everyone. It just feels like home, but I feel like I need to do something different for me. I'm so proud of the show and I love it to bits." She added: "My favourite storyline this time around was Myra meeting Sally and that relationship developing in to what it became. Also the little partnership that I had with Lysette Anthony (Marnie Nightingale) that was precious, I love it all."

