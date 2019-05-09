Royal reveal: The Queen's amazing response to fan recording Coronation Street for her This is amazing!

While she has been the reigning monarch for 65 years, the Queen in many ways is just like the rest of us. She was delighted just as any great-grandmother would be after meeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby Archie for the first time on Wednesday, and in her spare time, she appears to have excellent TV taste too! On Sara Cox's Radio 2 Show on the day Archie was presented to the world, the presenter was asking listeners about experiences they have had with the royal family. One listener wrote in to the show to reveal that they had sent the Queen recordings of Coronation Street after reading that she couldn't watch it due to security measures during President Bush's state visit in 2003. The Queen was most grateful, and even took the time to reply via Buckingham Palace.

The Queen adored getting sent a recording of Coronation Street

MORE: Royal correspondent reveals what it was like to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby

Sara Cox read out the email sent in from the listener: "In 2003 President Bush was doing a state visit and it said in the papers that the Queen was cheesed off because she would be missing Corrie due to security equipment interfering with her aerial. I recorded Corrie for her for the week and sent it to her on VHS." Sara then told her listeners: "We have got a copy of the letter here. 3 December 2003. Dear Miss Butler. The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for the video recording that you made for Her Majesty during the state visit of President Bush. The Queen greatly appreciated your kind thoughts and thanks you very much for thinking of her as you did."

Loading the player...

Coronation Street in 60 seconds

The Queen isn't the only royal fan of Coronation Street. For the soap's special live episode in December 2000, Prince Charles briefly appeared in the show. The royal was seen being presented to Audrey Roberts who was at the time a Councillor. The footage had been filmed earlier in the day while Charles visited Granada Studios. He also visited the set in 2009. The soap also featured a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on display in the Rovers Return on 29 April 2011 – the day of their wedding.

Prince Charles is also a fan of the ITV soap

Other programmes that the Queen is known to enjoy include Coach Trip. In 2017, the show's presenter Brendan Sheerin revealed to The Sun that he had heard that Her Majesty has it on record when she's away. He said: "I've heard the Queen has it recorded in when she's away. It makes me so proud as I love the Queen. I think she's an amazing lady, especially all the good things she's done for this country. She's phenomenal."

READ: Why Archie has a different surname to Prince Harry and Meghan

It isn't just soaps that the royals are fans of either. Mike Tindall revealed in December 2018 that many members of the royal family watch Downton Abbey. During an episode of House of Rugby, the former rugby player gave an insight into the royal's Christmas Day. When asked about the Downton Abbey Christmas special, he said: "I don’t watch it, but there's a lot of people who do."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.