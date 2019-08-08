Meet the Cat-chelors! Single men are getting a cat instead of finding love "I'd like to couple up with this cat because…"

Dogs are famous for being a man's best friend, but that's all changing. A new study has found that single men are taking the pressure off finding a partner by getting a cat to cuddle at night. Aww! Dubbed Cat-chelors, there's been a rise of male singletons reaching for their gorgeous pussies instead of finding love.

The study revealed one in four thinks their pet has taken the pressure off being single, and one in 10 said their cat offered "counsel" after a bad break up. Well, they are furry enough to mop up the tears.

Another 29 per cent of the blokes said they like having their cat around as they are "good to talk to", and half believe their pet helps "keep them calm."

Jonny Gould, CEO for pet wellbeing firm Itchpet.com which commissioned the study, said: "The news comes as a blow for man's best friend, with a quarter of single men going as far as to say cats are on their way to usurping dogs from their throne.

"Our feline friends can often come up against a bit of stick for being independent and aloof, so it’s great to shine a compassionate light on how the nation’s cats are taking care of us.

"Cats can offer great emotional support, so it’s only fair that we take care of them in return."

More than one third of the single men polled said purchasing a four-legged purring friend was the best thing they had ever done. And one in four think their furry partner helps them to come across as a more loving person, and one in six believe their cat has helped them get more dates.

But be warned, if you're more of a dog person, one in five of fellas questioned said they had to cut a date short because they didn't like cats. Don't worry guys, the purrrrfect partner for you is out there somewhere.