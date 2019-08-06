Hugh Jackman's emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John following heartbreaking cancer update The Grease star admitted she doesn't know how long she has left to live

Hugh Jackman has paid an emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John following her heartbreaking cancer update on Sunday. The Grease star, 70, revealed in an interview on Australian TV that she doesn’t know how long she has left to live as she battles cancer for the third time. After seeing Olivia's interview, Hugh and a 15,000-strong audience for his The Man, The Music, The Show gig in Sydney, sent her a huge message of support on Monday night.

"Hi Olivia, it's Hugh, with 15,000 of your closest friends and family," he said as he filmed himself on stage using a mobile phone. He added: "Listen, you are the most amazing person, the most amazing mum, the most amazing ambassador, singer, and dancer. We just love you." Captioning the clip on Instagram, the X-Men star said: "@therealonj you are the most incredible...!! We love you. HJ, Debs and 15 thousand of your closest friend."

During Sunday's interview, Olivia confessed that she doesn't know or want to know how much longer she has left to live, considering the chance of a cure for her condition - which is at stage four - is very slim. She said: "When you're given a cancer diagnosis or a scary illness diagnosis, you are suddenly given a possibility of a time limit. If you believe the statistics, you're going to make them happen. If somebody tells you, 'you have six months to live', very possibly you will - because you believe that."

Olivia revealed her third cancer diagnosis to the world in September. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 - on the same weekend that her father passed away - and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy. In 2013, the actress found out that she had cancer in her shoulder, and then last year she revealed the breast cancer had spread to the base of her spine.

Despite not wanting to know her chances of survival, Olivia still remains positive about her diagnosis, adding during her Sunday night interview: "I'd be lying if I said I never [get scared]. There are moments, I'm human. If I allowed myself to go there, I could easily create that big fear. But my husband's always there, and he's there to support me. I believe I will win over it. That's my goal."

