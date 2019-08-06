Rochelle Humes talks body confidence as she poses nude for new photoshoot Doesn't she look beautiful?

Rochelle Humes has really bared all for her latest photoshoot! The star has posed nude for the September 2019 issue of Women's Health, and has plenty of words of wisdom on how she became so body confident, too. Speaking to the magazine, she revealed why she had finally taken part in its annual 'naked' issue. "I wasn't as body confident as I am now," she said. "And I would have been worried about what people might think, like what are my motives for doing it? But I don't really care about what people think anymore. And I'm so happy with my body, because now I know what it can do. I'm in a happy place, so why the hell not? Stretch marks and all, here I am."

IMAGE: Women’s Health UK/Ian Harrison

Rochelle appears on the magazine's cover looking gorgeous sans clothes, as well as in a multi-page shoot and interview in which she also revealed that exercise is very much part of her family life. "I'm just trying to get them used to exercise being a part of life, whether that's walking the dog or doing a Pilates video on YouTube together," she said.

She also added of her recent marathon efforts: "My eldest came to watch me run the marathon in 2018 and she was so proud. She said, 'Mummy, when I'm older, I'm going to run a marathon.' And I was like yeah you are! It's hypocritical if you don't lead by example."

IMAGE: Women’s Health UK/Ian Harrison

The This Morning presenter also opened up about her nude shoot on her Instagram page, adding that she never thought she would agree to do it. "When @womenshealthuk first asked me 5 years ago would I do 'The Naked Issue' it was a resounding NO, and it was a NO forever. I used to have nightmares about leaving the house with no clothes on," she wrote.

"Well, a lot can happen in five years and life comes at you pretty fast," she continued. "I'm a mother of two little women now, I'm 30 years old and it finally happened - I accepted myself, and my body, my hair, my scars, and my bumps and my bits on one side that don't look the same as the other - and I bit the bullet. Here I am supporting @womenshealthuk #PROJECTBODYLOVE."

The September issue of Women’s Health, featuring Rochelle Humes, is on sale Tuesday August 6.