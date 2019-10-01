Emmerdale star Laura Norton reveals 3 stone weight loss secret ahead of wedding to Mark Jordon Laura plays Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale

Emmerdale star Laura Norton has opened up about her incredible weight loss and revealed the secret to staying in shape. The actress – who plays Kerry Wyatt in the ITV soap – has lost an impressive three stone over the past few years, and when asked how she has maintained her figure during an appearance on Tuesday's Lorraine, she revealed that willpower was the key. "In the eight years I have been on Emmerdale, I have never had a pudding," she said. Laura has said in previous interviews that she used to be addicted to fizzy drinks, but after giving them up she saw the pounds starting to shed.

Talking to The Mirror in July 2018, Laura said: "I had been addicted since I was a teenager. At its worse I used to drink two 2-litre bottles of Coke a day. I know now how much sugar is in it." Laura went on to say that it had been her dad that had pointed out her addiction, which saw her consume an additional 1,700 calories a day – just 300 calories less than the recommended daily intake for a woman. The actress – who has been playing Kerry in the ITV soap since 2012 – also said that having to dress in her character's revealing outfits also helped motivate her to lose weight. "It was about three years ago when I started to lose weight. I was in skimpy outfits all the time on telly, and the camera also adds weight to you, so I thought I'd do something. I started to do a bit of exercise, which I hadn’t done for years," she said. "You get a bit older and weight is harder to lose. Then I cut the Coca-Cola out and started to notice the difference and then just decided to keep it up."

Laura is engaged to co-star Mark Jordon

It's been an incredibly turbulent year for Laura and her fiancé Mark, who faced months of worry after Mark was accused of assault, which led to a court case and time off from Emmerdale for him. Luckily in August, the 54-year-old was found not guilty. Now, the couple have been able to properly save for their wedding, which was put on hold during the court case as they had to use their wedding funds to pay for a solicitor.

