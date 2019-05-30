Emmerdale Lisa Dingle actress reveals two stone weight loss after making big change to diet The actress recently left the ITV soap after 23 years

Emmerdale actress Jane Cox recently left the ITV soap after 23 years, with her alter-ego Lisa Dingle being killed off in heartbreaking scenes. But while the Dingle family are currently grieving, things couldn't be better for Jane. The actress appeared on This Morning following her final scenes as Lisa, and told hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes that she was looking forward to spending more time at her house in Scotland, with hobbies including cooking from scratch. She said: "I bake bread now and make jam and make wine from our apple trees." Jane also revealed that she had been vegan for a year and has been losing weight, admitting that she had lost "just over two stone," as a result.

Emmerdale actress Lisa Cox has lost just over two stone after going vegan

The actress is also hoping to write a book, and while she would like to do some more acting, it wouldn’t be in another soap as she would like more time for herself. She said: "I am open to doing some acting. But not a serial drama. It doesn't allow you the time to do other bits and pieces." Despite being on TV for over 20 years in one of the country's most well-known soap operas, modest Jane admitted that she didn't consider herself a celebrity when asked if she would want to take part in a reality TV show such as I'm A Celebrity or Strictly Come Dancing. "No, no, no I wouldn't do that. I'm an actor, and don't consider myself a celebrity in that way," she said.

Jane played Lisa in Emmerdale for 23 years

Jane admitted that while she had been off from Emmerdale it made her realise just what else she had time to do in her spare time, which resulted in her decision for her character to be killed off. Ahead of her soap exit, she told Radio Times about her decision to go. "I think it's better as it tells a complete story, and there are a lot of people out there dealing with terminal illness. When Lisa's diagnosis was revealed in the International Women's Day episode, we had a good response from those pleased we were raising the issue. Lisa could go off to Spain or something but this way it gives a truthful ending to her story. I will wave Lisa a happy goodbye."

