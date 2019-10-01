Strictly's Michelle Visage looks UNRECOGNISABLE in throwback photo The Ru Paul Drag Race star is partnered with Giovanni Pernice in the BBC show

Strictly Come Dancing star Michelle Visage has shared a throwback photo of herself with friends Betty Dee and Cynthia Todino – and she looks completely different! The sepia-toned snapshot shows the trio sat on a sofa together and smiling for the camera, with Michelle on the far left of the image. Alongside the picture, the Ru Paul's Drag Race star wrote: "Me, @missbettydee and @dreamgirlcynthia back in the heydays! Missing them! Latin freestyle forever! Also, my nails." Betty was among those to comment on the post, writing: "I remember this night lol! And yes!! Your nails were everything! Miss u!"

Michelle Visage (left) shared a throwback photo on Instagram

Michelle's post comes as rehearsals gear up for week three of Strictly. The US star, 51, and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice are currently in second place on the Strictly leaderboard, with a combined week one and week two score of 62. The couple, who danced the Viennese Waltz on Saturday, are sitting just one point behind leaders Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, who scored 32 points for their Foxtrot.

It was a different story for James Cracknell, who became the first celebrity to leave the 2019 competition after losing out in the dance-off to Tess Daly about his time on the show, James said: "Definitely enjoyed the last three days of the last week as I got to grips with the steps and started to enjoy it. I’m enjoying it anyway, the luxury of being with someone so good and learning off them. I'm a way better dancer than I was two weeks ago. Luba's been amazing with being so patient with a couple of left feet."

James Cracknell became the first celebrity to leave Strictly 2019

The Olympic rower has since taken to social media to address reports that he was furious about being voted off the show. Posting a snap of the original news story on his Instagram, he wrote: "I don't reply to people's comments but I'm not gonna let this one go. @LubaMushtuk & I had fun & our best dance but it wasn't enough. I know I'm no John Travolta so to throw my toys out the pram would be stupid." Fans were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "You did amazing both of you, it's got to be so hard to go out of your comfort zone and perform something you've never done before to so many people you should be so proud no matter what."

