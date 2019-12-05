Coffee shop Christmas drinks: the sugar and fat content of festive coffees and hot chocolates

There's nothing like popping into a cosy coffee shop for a delicious latte or hot chocolate to warm up on a chilly winter day. The likes of Starbucks, Costa and Caffe Nero have some fabulous warming drinks on sale this year, from Gingerbread Lattes to Irish Velvet Coffees and Salted Caramel Hot Chocolates. We could literally dive into one right now. But while these festive drinks sound scrummy, you might want to check the nutritional information on some of them, as calorie, sugar and fat contents can be much higher than you'd think.

Dental hygienist and founder of London Hygienist, Anna Middleton told HELLO!: "The main cause of tooth decay is poor food and beverage choices - particularly those with high levels of sugar. When these festive drinks are consumed, bacteria in the mouth thrives and grows off of the sugar consumed. The bacteria then cling to the teeth, creating a chemical reaction that then eats away at the enamel. When this layer erodes, teeth become susceptible to damage and decay."

She added: "Over the festive period try to manage your intake of sugary drinks where possible, opting for healthier options, and brushing twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste. Try to keep all sugars and acids to mealtimes and aim to have no more than three to four sugar/acid attacks per day."

Take a look at the nutritional content of these well-known Christmas high street drinks...

Starbucks:

Toffee Nut Latte (Venti) - 413 calories, 15.6g fat, 47.4g sugar

Toffee Nut Frappuccino (Venti) - 434 calories, 14.5g fat, 70.5g sugar

Gingerbread Latte (Venti) – 412 calories, 15.1g fat, 48.5g sugar

Eggnog Latte (Venti) – 451 calories, 15.8g fat. 56.3g sugar

Signature Caramel Hot Chocolate (Venti) – 695 calories, 27.2g fat, 89.1g sugar

Costa:

Gingerbread & Cream Latte (Medio) - 326 calories, 21g fat, 19.6g sugar

Irish Velvet & Cream Coffee Frostino (Medio) - 379 calories, 18.7g fat, 36.8g sugar

White Hot Chocolate, (Medio) - 331 calories, 13.6g fat, 34.3g sugar

Luxury Hot Caramel - 159 calories, 2.9g fat, 24.9g sugar

Hazelnut & Praline Cream Latte (Medio) - 388 calories, 21.5g fat, 32,5g sugar

Caffé Nero: