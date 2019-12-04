Davina McCall shares her No1 fitness tip for Christmas - and anyone can do it She's on the ball

We love Davina McCall! The TV star is known for her love of keeping fit and we're constantly inspired by her Instagram photos showing her toned physique. The mum-of-three often posts helpful clips and motivational messages with her followers. Now Davina, 52, has revealed a great workout tip which also doubles up as an ace Christmas present – the humble gym ball! Yes, they're big, bouncy and great for ab work. We're also loving Davina's funny photo, showing her sitting on a giant orange ball while throwing a blue gym ball in the air (no mean feat). The star's toned tummy has us full of envy.

WATCH: Davina McCall shares her top tips for self care

Davina wrote: "Hey ! So, why get a gym ball?! They are so versatile, great for core and abs training / back / legs .. and fantastic for preggers ladies .. Could be a great Christmas present for someone wanting to do back exercises too. Recommend wrapping while deflated tho." If you're after a gym ball like Davina's, the star has her own range which is available on Amazon and comes in blue, orange and yellow colours, along with a pump, all for £14.99. The balls boast an 'anti-burst design'.

Photo credit: Instagram / Davina McCall

Her followers loved her exercise advice. One fan said: "Also great for mixing up ones sitting while working at the computer... to activate your core/lower back muscles just sitting! Helps fight spinal joint stiffness as those muscles get activating! I would recommend weaning yourself into sitting longer periods to avoid flare up though! Great recommendation for a Christmas present Davina, I recommend it a lot to clients."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson wows fans with dance outfit - get her workout look here

There were some funny comments too, with one follower agreeing with Davina on the wrapping situation. "Just like wrapping a Toblerone, they know before they open it lol."

One fan warned parents to keep the kids away from one's gym ball. "Yes I have one at home and they are great. One tip, don't use when kids are around as they tend to hog it never to be used again whilst they are in the same room. However they are still worth investing in even if you have to wrestle with your six year old to get it back." We've SO been there.

MORE: 12 of the best wellness apps to keep your winter fitness goals on track

Perhaps our favourite comment was this though, and we really feel for the person… "Did Pilates once sat on the ball & burst, didn’t go again!" Oh dear.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.