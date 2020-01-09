Justin Bieber's fans have been left shocked after the pop singer revealed he is receiving treatment for Lyme disease after suffering from several symptoms throughout 2019. What's more, he said the past few years have been very difficult, especially since it is not the only health issue he has been privately dealing with.

Taking to social media to put nasty rumours about his appearance to rest, the 25-year-old said: "While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s***, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health."

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by infected ticks. Symptoms include a circular rash around a tick bite and flu-like symptoms such as a high temperature, headaches and tiredness. Mono, or mononucleosis, is a viral infection that causes similar symptoms of a sore throat and fever.

READ: Lyme disease: All you need to know and how to avoid tick bites

He plans to reveal more about his health in the near future, stating: "These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP." Fans rushed to the comments section to show their support, with one of his 124 million followers writing: "You’ve got this", while Avril Lavigne said: "Sending you love and strength."

Justin's wife Hailey has personally thanked several celebrities for their help on Twitter, including Avril and Bell Hadid who both suffer from the disease. "I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc. Love you 3 amazing women!" She continued: "and sending so much love to @AvrilLavigne thank you for all you do to educate people about Lyme. You’re amazing".

MORE: See the beautiful second wedding dresses worn by celebrity brides