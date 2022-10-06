21 celebrity brides' rarely-seen second wedding dresses: Nicola Peltz, Kaley Cuoco & more Do you remember these second (or third) gowns?

Why choose just one bridal gown when you could have two, three or more? Celebrity brides such as Rochelle Humes and Jessica Wright chose multiple beautiful wedding dresses, some of which are rarely pictured from the evening reception.

Help us remind you about Ellie Goulding's five whopping outfits, Kaley Cuoco's modern jumpsuit and more seriously beautiful wedding gowns you may not remember…

Rochelle Humes

WATCH: Inside Rochelle and Marvin's wedding vow renewal

Rochelle Humes had an outfit change on her wedding day to husband Marvin in 2012, switching her fishtail Vera Wang dress in favour of something more suited to dance the night away – a strapless ruffled mini dress with an embellished satin waist belt and accessorised with a birdcage fascinator.

Photo: Chelsea White

For their vow renewal in Lake Como, Rochelle chose a bold mini wedding dress for the evening party which was nothing like the lace gown she wore during the day. She was pictured by Chelsea White wearing a satin mini dress designed by Suzanne Neville with a ruched bodice and fitted waist, and she paired it with ivory leather knee-high boots.

Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz's three-day Palm Beach nuptials with Brooklyn Beckham was one of the biggest celeb weddings in 2022, so we're not surprised she pulled out all the stops with her fashion choices.

After exchanging vows in a Valentino couture gown, a lace-trimmed veil and satin gloves, the actress changed into a plunging frock from the same designer.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez wore a total of five frocks for her weddings with Ben Affleck – two white for their low-key Vegas nuptials and another three for their second wedding celebration at their $8.9million Georgia home.

JLo started the day in a backless Ralph Lauren gown with a fishtail skirt made up of 1,000 handkerchiefs, before swapping it for a vintage, 1920s-style evening gown with draped pearls and Swarovski crystals, followed by a hooded frock with a keyhole neckline.

Solange

Beyonce's sister Solange Knowles reportedly wore a whopping five outfits during her wedding to Alan Ferguson in New Orleans in 2014, starting with a cream caped jumpsuit by Stéphane Rolland. She changed into a dress from Humberto Leon by Kenzo complete with gold cuffs for the ceremony.

Jessica Wright

Jessica Wright looked simply stunning in not one, or even two, but three wedding dresses as she married William Lee-Kemp in Majorca on 9 September.

After tying the knot at Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma, wearing a Milla Nova gown featuring long sleeves, a low V-neck and a layered tulle skirt, Jess changed into an equally beautiful evening gown from Vivienne Westwood. She later did another outfit change, slipping on her third dress by Australian design house Pallas Couture.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber changed into a Vera Wang slip dress and trainers for a more relaxed – but ultra-stylish – reception look at her wedding to Justin Bieber in September. The fashion designer shared a look at Hailey's ivory wedding dress on Instagram, writing: "Too cool for school. Laughing bride." The custom gown was crafted from silk charmeuse and featured an asymmetric cowl neck with a plunging back, hand-draped sleeve and criss-cross strap accent at the back.

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding had not one, but five outfits on her wedding day, all created by some of the world’s top fashion designers. Her second wedding dress was remarkably different to the Chloé gown she wore for her ceremony; the bride changed into an off-the-shoulder Stella McCartney gown with a thigh-high split and diamond trim detail. Gorgeous.

Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco swapped her Reem Acra wedding dress for a white lace jumpsuit for her reception with her ex Karl Cook. The Tadashi Shoji design had a plunging tulle illusion neckline and nude lining, with flared legs, and cost a budget-friendly $498 (around £404).

Vogue Williams

After wearing a bespoke silk Paul Costello gown for her first wedding to Spencer Matthews in 2018, Vogue Williams wore a more unusual outfit for their second celebration. She stepped out in a Kate Halfpenny jumpsuit which featured a strapless neckline and an overlay skirt adorned with delicately embroidered flowers.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy wore three incredible Vera Wang wedding dresses when she married singer John Legend. Her reception dress was a show-stopping red number. The strapless fishtail gown featured a full ruffled hem and was perfect for taking to the dancefloor.

Katharine McPhee

When Katharine McPhee married David Foster in 2019, one dress just wasn’t enough. There was no mistaking what her 'something blue' was for her wedding day – as she stepped out in a gorgeous silky blue dress for her glittering wedding reception.

Leona Lewis

Photo: La Dichosa

Leona Lewis sparkled in a sequin embellished blush pink gown by Inbal Dror at the Wedding Gallery in London for her wedding reception. The stunning tulle gown featured spaghetti straps, a V-neckline and delicate embroidery on the bodice and skirt. The bride wore her hair tied back into an elegant bun and added a headband with crystal stars to complete the look. Her shoes were custom designed by the vegan luxury brand Cult of Coquette.

Poppy Delevingne

Rather than wearing a second wedding dress, Poppy Delevingne wore a multi-purpose Chanel design on her wedding day. The ivory floral-embellished gown featured a detachable skirt, which instantly took it from day to dancefloor. Clever!

Rafa Nadal's bride Mery Perello

Rosa Clara was the designer for both of Rafa Nadal's bride Mery Perelló's wedding dresses, and we can't help but get Meghan Markle vibes from her second gown, a sleeveless halterneck design with jewel embellishment all over, which is reminiscent of the Duchess' Stella McCartney wedding dress.

Lisa Faulkner

After wearing a dress with a high lace neckline and cap sleeves for her wedding ceremony with John Torode in October, Lisa Faulkner changed into an ivory satin gown with spaghetti straps and a gathered waistband for their reception. A picture shared by the bride's sister Victoria offered a glimpse at Lisa's second wedding look, as she shared a private moment with her new husband.

Billie Faiers

With an exotic Maldivian beach setting, it’s no surprise that Billie Faiers was keen to change out of her full-length wedding dress in favour of something a little more comfortable for her evening reception. The bride partied the night away in a white Zeynep Kartal playsuit which featured a floor-length chiffon overlay.

Sabrina Dhowre

While Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina wore an incredible Vera Wang gown for their wedding ceremony, she gave a nod to her Somalian roots with two other dresses at their wedding in Morocco. Photos shared by Sabrina on Instagram show the bride dressed in a bespoke one-shoulder maxi dress by Maatano. The gown had a contrasting tie around the waist and split leg, which offered a look at Sabrina’s strappy white heels.

Chiara Ferragni

The Blonde Salad influencer Chiara Ferragni was lucky enough to have two custom Dior wedding dresses for her big day in September 2018. Her second dress was completely bespoke, had the couple's love story stitched on to it along with some of Chiara’s husband Fedez's lyrics.

The fashion house posted a picture of the beautiful dress on its Instagram page, along with the caption: "From an eye to a small lion, representing their son Leone, along with the lyrics of the song 'Favorisca I Sentimenti' written by Fedez, these delicate embroideries symbolically and romantically recount key moments in the young couple's life."

Victoria Magrath, InTheFrow

Influencer Victoria Magrath swapped her understated Phillipa Lepley wedding dress for the princess dress of dreams by the same designer at her French wedding at the end of August. Sharing a look at the dazzling gown on Instagram, Victoria wrote: "Couldn’t wait any longer to show you my evening dress. A full bodice of pearls and sparkles and a princess tulle sparkled skirt made for me by Phillipa Lepley. What wedding dreams are made of. I LOVE THIS VIDEO."

Katherine Schwarzenegger

A sketch released by Giorgio Armani showed how Katherine Schwarzenegger swapped her strapless fitted gown for a second ivory silk satin wedding dress on her big day in June 2018. The second dress had a plunging back and draped sleeves, with a long train that Katherine lifted up via a wrist loop. Katherine wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, with a dazzling hair slide to complete the look.

