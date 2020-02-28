The nation has spoken! In a nationwide poll conducted by Two Point Hospital, 2,003 respondents voted for Britain’s top 10 sexiest TV medics of all time - and the results are in. From George Clooney in ER to Casualty’s Dr Connie, this list is full of dreamy doctors sure to make you swoon all over again. Full disclosure - this list may result in false expectations of what the average doctor looks like.
Dr Doug Ross, ER - George Clooney
George Clooney in ER
Let’s all take a minute of silence to appreciate the dreamboat doctor that is ER’s Douglas Ross. Breaking hearts since 1994, who could ever forget George Clooney’s signature smoulder and bulging biceps in those sexy blue scrubs?
Nurse Trixie Franklin, Call The Midwife - Helen George
Helen George (middle) on the Call The Midwife Christmas special
Blonde bombshell Nurse Trixie Franklin has clearly sent pulses racing on the BBC’s hit TV show, Call The Midwife. Taking second place, the ever-glamorous Trixie is often revered for her swinging sixties style, which features fully-fashioned nylons, fitted silhouettes and ravishing red lipstick.
Dr Connie Beauchamp, Casualty - Amanda Mealing
Amanda Mealing played Dr Connie Beauchamp on Casualty
Casualty’s Dr Connie Beauchamp is one powerful woman. Without a doubt one of the show’s biggest scene-stealers, Connie’s ability to silence a room with her iconic death stare remains unparalleled. A force to be reckoned with, Amanda Mealing’s stellar portrayal of the determined doctor continues to reign supreme.
Dr Gregory House, House - Hugh Laurie
Hugh Laurie stars as Dr Gregory House
With his quick-wit and hilarious one-liners, we definitely have a crush on Dr Gregory House. With his unrivalled confidence and his gentlemanly attire, we can’t help but swoon over the brooding medic - who doesn’t love a bad boy with a dark side?
Dr Martin Ellingham, Doc Martin - Martin Clunes
Martin Clunes stars as Doc Martin on the hit ITV show
Doc Martin is that guy who’s weirdly hot - you can’t quite put your finger on it, but there’s just something about him. Tightly-wound and buttoned up, Martin plays hard to get with everyone he meets. Whether he’s dismissing a mildly irritating patient or struggling to reveal his true feelings to the lovely Louisa, we can’t help but fall in love with the emotionally-stunted GP.
Dr John Carter, ER - Noah Wyle
Noah Wyle plays Dr John Carter
Adorably awkward and comically clumsy, Dr John Carter is definitely on our lists. The man saved a little boy from a storm drain while wearing a tuxedo - what more could you want?
McDreamy, Grey’s Anatomy - Patrick Dempsey
Patrick Dempsey's character on Grey's Anatomy was nicknamed McDreamy
Oh Mr McDreamy, how we’ve missed you. The definition of tall, dark and handsome, Patrick Dempsey was without a doubt one of the dishiest doctors on Grey’s Anatomy. Flashing those baby blues at his patients whilst making medical lingo sound effortlessly sexy, we have no idea how anyone got any work done with McDreamy on-call…seriously, it’s not possible.
Charlie Fairhead, Casualty - Derek Thompson
Derek Thompson has starred on Casualty for over 30 years
The longest-serving character on Casualty, for over 30 years we’ve been watching Charlie Fairhead. The beating heart of the emergency department, Charlie is the ultimate hero, literally diving into dangerous waters to save the lives of those he loves.
Dr Zara Carmichael, Doctors - Elizabeth Dermot Walsh
Elizabeth Dermot Walsh as Doctor Zara Carmichael
The villain we all loved to hate, it’s safe to say that Dr Zara Carmichael has a somewhat volatile personality. Oozing sex appeal, no one will ever forget the iconic scene with the washing machine...
Dr Abby Lockhart, ER - Maura Tierney
Maura Tierney starred on ER as fan-favourite Dr Abby Lockhart
Played by the gorgeous Maura Tierney, fan-favourite Dr Abby Lockhart’s ten-year stint on ER earned her major Emmy-recognition.