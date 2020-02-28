The top 10 TV doctors we all have a crush on These 10 TV doctors have us swooning

The nation has spoken! In a nationwide poll conducted by Two Point Hospital, 2,003 respondents voted for Britain’s top 10 sexiest TV medics of all time - and the results are in. From George Clooney in ER to Casualty’s Dr Connie, this list is full of dreamy doctors sure to make you swoon all over again. Full disclosure - this list may result in false expectations of what the average doctor looks like.

RELATED: 10 self-care apps you need to download

Dr Doug Ross, ER - George Clooney

George Clooney in ER

Let’s all take a minute of silence to appreciate the dreamboat doctor that is ER’s Douglas Ross. Breaking hearts since 1994, who could ever forget George Clooney’s signature smoulder and bulging biceps in those sexy blue scrubs?

Nurse Trixie Franklin, Call The Midwife - Helen George

Helen George (middle) on the Call The Midwife Christmas special

Blonde bombshell Nurse Trixie Franklin has clearly sent pulses racing on the BBC’s hit TV show, Call The Midwife. Taking second place, the ever-glamorous Trixie is often revered for her swinging sixties style, which features fully-fashioned nylons, fitted silhouettes and ravishing red lipstick.

Dr Connie Beauchamp, Casualty - Amanda Mealing

Amanda Mealing played Dr Connie Beauchamp on Casualty

Casualty’s Dr Connie Beauchamp is one powerful woman. Without a doubt one of the show’s biggest scene-stealers, Connie’s ability to silence a room with her iconic death stare remains unparalleled. A force to be reckoned with, Amanda Mealing’s stellar portrayal of the determined doctor continues to reign supreme.

READ: 7 Ways to take your self-care routine to the next level

Dr Gregory House, House - Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie stars as Dr Gregory House

With his quick-wit and hilarious one-liners, we definitely have a crush on Dr Gregory House. With his unrivalled confidence and his gentlemanly attire, we can’t help but swoon over the brooding medic - who doesn’t love a bad boy with a dark side?

Dr Martin Ellingham, Doc Martin - Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes stars as Doc Martin on the hit ITV show

Doc Martin is that guy who’s weirdly hot - you can’t quite put your finger on it, but there’s just something about him. Tightly-wound and buttoned up, Martin plays hard to get with everyone he meets. Whether he’s dismissing a mildly irritating patient or struggling to reveal his true feelings to the lovely Louisa, we can’t help but fall in love with the emotionally-stunted GP.

Dr John Carter, ER - Noah Wyle

Noah Wyle plays Dr John Carter

Adorably awkward and comically clumsy, Dr John Carter is definitely on our lists. The man saved a little boy from a storm drain while wearing a tuxedo - what more could you want?

McDreamy, Grey’s Anatomy - Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey's character on Grey's Anatomy was nicknamed McDreamy

Oh Mr McDreamy, how we’ve missed you. The definition of tall, dark and handsome, Patrick Dempsey was without a doubt one of the dishiest doctors on Grey’s Anatomy. Flashing those baby blues at his patients whilst making medical lingo sound effortlessly sexy, we have no idea how anyone got any work done with McDreamy on-call…seriously, it’s not possible.

Charlie Fairhead, Casualty - Derek Thompson

Derek Thompson has starred on Casualty for over 30 years

The longest-serving character on Casualty, for over 30 years we’ve been watching Charlie Fairhead. The beating heart of the emergency department, Charlie is the ultimate hero, literally diving into dangerous waters to save the lives of those he loves.

Dr Zara Carmichael, Doctors - Elizabeth Dermot Walsh

Elizabeth Dermot Walsh as Doctor Zara Carmichael

The villain we all loved to hate, it’s safe to say that Dr Zara Carmichael has a somewhat volatile personality. Oozing sex appeal, no one will ever forget the iconic scene with the washing machine...

Dr Abby Lockhart, ER - Maura Tierney

Maura Tierney starred on ER as fan-favourite Dr Abby Lockhart

Played by the gorgeous Maura Tierney, fan-favourite Dr Abby Lockhart’s ten-year stint on ER earned her major Emmy-recognition.

MORE: 9 acts of kindness you can do for free