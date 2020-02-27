Katie Holmes showcases impressive yoga moves on the beach

Katie Holmes recently sparked reaction from her fans on social media after sharing a picture on Instagram of herself on the beach. The Dawson's Creek actress showcased her seriously impressive yoga moves as she was pictured doing a handstand on the sand, and captioned the photo: "Good vibes." The actress' followers were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "I tried that the other day and literally pulled every muscle in my body," while another wrote: "I haven't been able to do a handstand for 20 years, perfect form!" A third added: "Meanwhile, I'm 31 and tore my calf muscle this week while going out for a jog." While Katie didn't disclose the location of her picture, it looked like it was somewhere nice and exotic, with a bright blue sea and white sand.

Katie Holmes impressed fans with her yoga skills on the beach

The star is now back in New York, where she has been promoting her new horror film, Brahms: The Boy 2, which came out in cinemas on 21 February. The movie centres around a cursed doll which is found by an injured boy called Jude in the woods. The sinister doll starts controlling Jude with sinister consequences, and Katie plays Jude's mum, Liza. The actress shared a number of teaser trailers about the film in the lead-up to its release, and it has received mixed views from fans, with some loving the plot, while others find it too scary.

Katie with daughter Suri Cruise

When Katie isn't busy working, there's nothing more the star enjoys more than spending time with her daughter, who she prefers to keep out of the spotlight. The doting mum shares 13-year-old daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and the actress is keen for the teenager to experience a normal upbringing. On the rare occasions Katie shares photos of her daughter on social media, their close bond is evident. Suri is also often referred to as Katie's mini-me as a result of their striking similarities, but it is not yet known whether she will pursue a career on stage in the future like her parents.

Katie previously opened up to Modern Luxury about being a mum to Suri, explaining: "When I'm not on set, I'm being a mum. I'm doing mum stuff. When I go to an event, I leave at 10 pm because it’s really important to me to be a mum that is dependable. I think the most important thing in my life is giving my child the childhood I want her to have. That comes first. That dictates where I work and when I work because it's my main job right now.'' She also previously told Town and Country magazine: "This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be… My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now… It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."

