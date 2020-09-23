Karen Hauer shows off washboard abs as she poses in black lacy bikini The Strictly professional looked very glam

With years of professional dancing experience, it comes as no surprise that Karen Hauer has a very toned body. But fans were shocked when they caught sight of the Strictly Come Dancing star's washboard stomach and defined abs in a new bikini photo!

Karen no doubt enjoyed taking a moment to relax and soak up the last of the summer sun in her garden before the gruelling Strictly schedule begins. As she lounged around on her wicker outdoor furniture with her two dogs, the 38-year-old opted for a very glamorous outfit while a glass of white wine rested between her legs.

Wearing what appeared to be black bikini bottoms a lacy, sheer top and fluffy pink slippers, Karen wrote: "Phoebes side eye look is everything while Marley is working that face, working that camera #homesweethome #doglover." But it wasn't just her outfit that shocked fans – they also couldn't take their eyes off her toned stomach muscles.

The Strictly star looked glam as she soaked up the sunshine

"I need to do some washing, Is it OK if I come over and use those damn abs as a washboard, please?" one follower joked in the comments, and another wrote: "Wow you’re in great shape Karen." A third added: "Those abs thoooo," while a fourth commented: "Talk about a six-pack."

The photo appeared to be taken from the back garden of her home, which she shares with boyfriend David Webb. Karen was previously married to fellow Strictly star Kevin Clifton, but the former couple announced their split nearly two years ago and her ex is now in a relationship with his 2018 Strictly celebrity partner, Stacey Dooley.

Wondering how Karen keeps in shape? Aside from having a very active job, she also regularly shares glimpses inside her workout routine on Instagram. From yoga sessions to circuit training and lifting weights – as well as walking her pet dogs, of course – Karen is a great source of fitness inspiration.

