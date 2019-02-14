Strictly's Karen Clifton shows off incredibly toned figure during home workout The pro dancer has an enviable figure

Karen Clifton has the most enviable figure! The Strictly Come Dancing pro showcased her toned physique during a home workout this week in a cute video with her rescue dogs, Betty and Marley. Karen was videoed trying her best to do a press up and stretches, but kept being interrupted by her four legged friends. Karen shared the footage on her Instagram page, and wrote in the caption: "How to sabotage mommy's workout. Starring Marley Moo and Betty Boo from @atheadventuresofbettyandmarley." There's little wonder that Karen has such a fabulous figure, with not only her dancing training but regular gym sessions too.

The Strictly pro has been very much enjoying being back at home following the tour, which came to an end on Sunday. As well as being reunited with her beloved rescue dogs, Karen has also been able to enjoy spending some quality time with her new boyfriend, David Webb. David was looking after Betty and Marley while she was away, and was also her biggest cheerleader – coming to visit her during her time off, and sending her flowers to her dressing room. On Tuesday, Karen and David made their red carpet debut together at the press night for Rip It Up. The production features many former Strictly stars, with celebrities Aston Merrygold, Jay McGuiness, Harry Judd and Louis Smith all taking part.

Karen and David were first pictured together late last year, and things have gone from strength to strength ever since. Last week, the pair both shared their first picture together on social media, which was taken when David went to visit Karen in her last leg of the Strictly tour, and the pair were seen relaxing on the bed with face masks. Following her split from fellow pro Kevin Clfiton, Strictly star Karen has never looked happier, having found love again, and in December, Karen told HELLO! that "being in love is a wonderful thing."

