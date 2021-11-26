Revealed: The secret dental treatment behind a celeb-worthy smile Who knew it was this easy?

We all know the power of a great smile. Our favourite A-listers are famous for their dazzling set of teeth, with everyone from Miley Cyrus to Holly Willoughby to the Duchess of Cambridge having reportedly undergone some form of dental procedure. But have you ever wondered how they achieve their gorgeous grins?

Behind every perfect Hollywood smile is the perfect secret treatment. We’re revealing the simple three-step ‘ABC’ treatment plan, which transforms dull teeth and guarantees you your own dream smile...

Kate Middleton shows off her dazzling smile

Step one: Align

The first step is to align the teeth. This has the power to totally transform wonky or overcrowded - just look at how drastically different Miley Cyrus’s teenage smile looks compared to now.

As the world’s most advanced clear aligner system, the Invisalign treatment is a popular go-to with celebrities when perfecting any crooked teeth or gaps. This process begins with an orthodontic examination, where a 3D scan of the teeth will be taken to make your aligners. Once you have received your aligners, they are fitted and ready to be worn. Unlike many other teeth aligner treatments, Invisalign aligners are almost totally transparent which make them subtle and comfortable for daily use.

Step two: Bleach

Our second step is to bleach the teeth. Nothing says Hollywood smiles more than a classic whitening treatment. Brightening your teeth can be just the thing to transform your timid smile to a bold grin. There are several routes to achieving this signature smile, from at-home whitening kits to professional treatments.

We think Kylie Jenner’s gleaming white teeth transformation offers ultimate Hollywood inspiration. Kylie and her sisters may be the epitome of Hollywood glam, but they have had some help along the way.

Step three: Cosmetic bonding

‘C’ stands for the final step in the treatment plan, which is cosmetic bonding. Cosmetic bonding is the final step in repairing a variety of common dental issues. From chipped or cracked teeth to natural discolouration, cosmetic bonding works by applying a tooth-coloured resin over the teeth, the resin will then harden leaving the teeth essentially ‘bonded’ together, resulting in a strong, sparkling smile of A-Lister standards!

Millie Mackintosh is among the many celebrities who have undergone cosmetic dental procedures – and loved the results! Her beaming smile is one of our favourites as it looks super-natural.

