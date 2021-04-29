This professional water flosser will actually make you want to floss and it’s an Amazon bargain

Flossing is one of those things that you know you have to do, but oh my gosh, it’s such a drag – am I wrong? Hands up if you regularly skip it then regret it in your next dental appointment when your dentist notices and reminds you how important it is to floss to keep teeth and gums in tip-top condition?

Well, we may just have found the solution. Have you heard about water flossers? We don’t like to throw around the words "life-changing" but honestly, reading the hundreds of five-star reviews that phrase is written again and again about the Waterpik model.

Waterpik ultra professional water flosser, was £79.99 now £50.99, Amazon

And the best thing is, it’s currently on offer in the Amazon sale for £50.99, reduced from £79.99 – not that you can put a price on good health, right? Hurry if you want to grab a bargain in any case, the deal is for a limited time only. It's available in white, black, grey and navy blue, so it'll fit with pretty much any bathroom colour scheme.

One happy shopper purchased it after having problems with her gums after forgetting to floss.

She writes: "I went back to the dentist a week ago and told them I hadn't flossed the traditional way but used the Waterpik instead. I immediately received an odd look and told water flossing was not good enough. Anyway, as soon as she looked inside my mouth she was amazed.

"My gums are now in superb condition. A couple of tips: take your time, use one container of warm water for each side of your mouth and angle the tip at 45˚ to your gums. Use every day for the first 4 weeks then every other day.

I wouldn't live without it now."

As you would expect from the name, the Waterpik works by directing a stream of water onto your gums, using water pressure to clean deep between teeth and remove the bacteria which causes plaque, leaving you with healthy gums and brighter teeth.

Flossing is an essential part of your dental regime for a beautiful smile

It comes with seven different flosser tips and ten pressure settings for gentle to maximum cleaning. There’s even a toothbrush tip so you can brush and floss at the same time.

It’s especially good for anyone with dental implants or braces, who will find flossing the traditional way difficult.

So many reviewers are saying their gum disease was cured after regular use, and there are many comments telling how it stops flossing being a chore.

“It encourages me to floss and to an extent, it could be considered fun to use - but let's not lose context of it being a product to help clean your teeth,” writes another shopper. "If you haven't already, go and buy it now!”

