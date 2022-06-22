Period and intimate hygiene products are soaring in sales: From probiotics to pH balanced cleansers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Feminine hygiene and period products are increasing in popularity, which we are here for! After all, self care encompasses looking after every part of our body inside and out.

According to FMI, sales have grown at a rate of 5.8% over four years from 2016 to 2020, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

The products cover a wide range of beauty and health purposes, for people who menstruate of all ages and life stages. It can include tampons and menstrual cups, as well as intimate washes, cleansers, menopause must-haves and much more.

There are plenty of retailers who pride themselves on stocking a wide range of feminine hygiene products online and in store, although for some the latter may preferred, especially if you are on your last reserves.

Whether you are looking to ditch panty liners in favour of eco-friendly menstrual cups, or want to sample other items, there are plenty of products, and brands to shop now.

Best places to shop for feminine care products

For those who prefer to shop online to save the time, and hassle braving the shops in person, we have rounded up the best places to shop online for feminine care.

BOOTS

SUPERDRUG

LOOKFANTASTIC

DEO DOC

FEEL UNIQUE

HOLLAND & BARRETT

CULT BEAUTY

AMAZON

MODIBODY

LUNA DAILY

There are a whole host of retailers, both online and in stores, where you can shop for your intimate health products. Some of the most popular shopping destinations include Boots, Lookfantastic, Feel Unique, Holland & Barrett, and Superdrug. For most retailers they even have a dedicated section specifically for female hygiene products.

Vaginal Cleansers / Intimate Wash

GALLINÉE Prebiotic Cleansing Bar

Gallinée is a longstanding French beauty and health brand, which has stood the test of time.

While some may turn to their scalp sprays, others its the Prebiotic Cleansing Bar, which aims to strengthen your skin’s ecosystem and barrier with its biotic complex, which is rich in pre, pro and postbiotics. It can be used on any area of the body, including those delicate areas.

GALLINÉE Prebiotic Cleansing Bar, £13, Cult Beauty

The Everywhere Wash

Luna’s Everywhere Wash has caught our eye not only because of the impressive ratings, but the actual product itself.

The Everywhere Wash contains hydrabiome plus complex, which includes Thermal water, Prebiotic actives and Vitamins A, E, F & C, to nourish, cleanse and protect every inch of your skin without disrupting its pH balance.

The Everywhere Wash, £23, Luna Daily

Fur All Body Wash

Fur’s All Body Wash has been created to soothe and cleanse all areas of the body without upsetting the pH balance.

This particular creation has been created using hydrating oils to gently moisturise the body.

Fur All Body Wash, £32, Cult Beauty

​​Faith in Nature Feminine Wash

For those looking for a gentle body wash to use on the delicate regions of their body, Faith has created just the thing.

The Feminine Wash has been created using 100% natural essential oils, while the bottle itself is recyclable, so you are doing something good for your body, and the planet.

Faith in Nature Feminine Wash, £3.18 (Was £4.25), Holland & Barrett

Australian Bodycare Intim Wash

Australian Bodycare may be a new one for some, but if it’s not on your radar, it’s time to change that.

The Intim Wash is specifically designed for intimate areas to soothe sensitive areas thanks to the inclusion of tea tree oil, while also working to moisturise those delicate regions too.

Australian Bodycare Intim Wash, £16.99, Holland & Barrett

Femfresh Intimate Hygiene Daily Intimate Wash

Femfresh is often the first feminine hygiene brand that springs to mind, and it certainly lives up to the hype.

Not only does Femfresh offer cleansing wipes, but also body washes for the intimate nether regions, so you feel clean, fresh and moisturised.

Femfresh Intimate Hygiene Daily Intimate Wash, £2.50, Boots

WooWoo Cranberry Intimate Wash

WooWoo is another well-respected feminine hygiene brand, which has been on the market for several years.

Whether you are shopping for micellar water for your body, an intimate wash, or wipes, WooWoo has it all. Most products include cranberry extract to heal your skin, prevent UTI’s, while aloe vera workes to cleanse and maintain the skin’s pH balance.

WooWoo Cranberry Intimate Wash, £3.15 (Was £3.75), Feel Unique

Uriage Gyn-Phy Intimate Hygiene Daily Cleansing Gel

Uriage prides itself on creating gentle female care products, and the Daily Cleansing Gel in particular does everything it says on the tin.

The formula, which has been dermatologically tested, features the brand’s GLYCO-GYN complex to cleanse delicate areas, without drying out.

Uriage Gyn-Phy Intimate Hygiene Daily Cleansing Gel, £8.96, Lookfantastic

Vaginal Moisturisers

The Everything Oil

We are taken with a number of Luna Daily’s products, especially the Everything Oil, which works on every body part, and can be used for everyone, to target every issue.

This creation has been developed by gynecologists and dermatologists, to moisturise and protect your body, including your most intimate parts. Not only does it help to hydrate dry delicate areas, but also reduce the appearance of ingrown hairs, scarring, stretch marks, dark spots, as well as smooth bumpy skin, and massage cuticles. If we could bathe in it, we would.

The Everything Oil, £18, Luna Daily

Dr. Barbara Sturm V Drops

Dr. Barbara Sturm is known for its impressive beauty and skincare creations, but it also has a range of intimate female care items too.

The V Drops aim to moisturise and hydrate the intimate areas of the body. The formula contains pre and probiotics, which nourish the sensitive areas, soothe any irritation, while also working to maintain the body’s pH balance.

Dr. Barbara Sturm V Drops, £75, Cult Beauty

Yes Vaginal Moisturising Gel

Superdrug stocks a vast array of brands, including feminine hygiene labels, such as Yes.

For those looking for a nourishing formula for your delicate areas, but one that is lightweight, a gel formulation is often preferred.

Yes Vaginal Moisturising Gel, £7.99 (Was £11.99), Superdrug

Dr. Wolff's Vagisan Moisturising Cream

For those suffering with dryness, and itching, down below, Dr. Wolff’s Vagisan Moisturising Cream may be the solution.

It can be applied inside and on external areas of the vagina, to soothe and hydrate the delicate area.

Dr. Wolff's Vagisan Moisturising Cream, £14.99, Boots

Intimina Feminine Moisturizer

Intimina not only stock a wide range of menstrual cups, but also moisturisers to keep you feeling soft and supple in your lady garden.

The moisturiser is a water-based creation, which is free from alcohol and parabens, but includes aloe vera, to soothe any irritations or sensitivities around your vulva.

Intimina Feminine Moisturizer, £9.90, Lookfantastic

Balance Activ BV Vaginal Pessaries

From moisturisers and gels to pessaries, there are a variety of ways to hydrate your vagina, moisturise and also lubricate the area.

This insertable has been specifically designed to prevent bacterial vaginosis, neutralise any odours and relieve any discomfort or irritation you may be suffering with. The vegan formula aims to restore your normal pH balance.

Balance Activ BV Vaginal Pessaries, £9.79 (Was £12.29), Superdrug

Vaginal wipes

The Everywhere Spray to Wipe Wash

For those who are stuck for space, or on the go, this Spray to Wipe Wash is a genius alternative.

It has been described as the “world’s first natural eco-alternative to single use cleansing wipes”.

It is simple and easy to use, as all you have to do is squirt a few sprays on a tissue, to transform this into a wipe - but rest assured it doesn’t disintegrate the tissue in your hands. Just like Luna Daily’s Everywhere Oil, this can be used to clean all areas of the body.

The Everywhere Spray to Wipe Wash, £8, Luna Daily

Deodoc Intimate Deowipes

Deodoc Deowipes may give the game away with their name, as it is a product developed by doctors and gynaecologists.

The wipes work to clean, and refresh you, especially when you are on the go, while also promising not to upset the pH balance of your body, or cause irritations to those with sensitive skin as they are hypoallergenic.

Deodoc Intimate Deowipes, £15, Cult Beauty

Femfresh wipes

Femfresh wipes have been around for years, which speaks volumes.

For those looking for a solution to help them quickly freshen up, these biodegradable and flushable wipes, are the answer - plus they are super affordable too.

Femfresh wipes, £2.50, Boots

Period underwear

Sensual Hi-Waist Bikini 7 Pack Period Underwear

Period underwear is having a moment, and we are here for it. Not only is it more sustainable, but also more comfortable too.

Modibodi is one of the leading period underwear brands - catering for every body type, age, and needs, from men and women who suffer with incontinence to teenagers starting their first period. The brand also makes postpartum underwear and swimwear.

Sensual Hi-Waist Bikini 7 Pack - Light-Moderate, £129.25 (Was £143.50), Modibodi

Thinx Brief Super

Thinx Briefs are ideal for those who are wanting to ditch sanitary towels, tampons or menstrual cups during their time of the month, as you wear like you would your underwear, although they can absorb five times as much as a tampon.

Not only are they comfortable, thanks to the tag-free design, but they aim to prevent any leaks, odours, and accidents, plus they are easily disguised as “normal” undies.

Thinx Brief Super, £17.95, Boots

FLO x Netflix Period Pants

For those looking to get a little creative with their period underwear, feminine hygiene brand FLO has collaborated with Netflix show Sex Education on new period pants.

This design are comfortable, eco-friendly and highly absorbent.

FLO x Netflix Period Pants, £24.99, Lookfantastic

Kegel balls

Intimina KegelSmart

Kegel balls are often advised for those who are looking to strengthen their pelvic floor, whether that is following birth, an injury, or a variety of other reasons.

For those looking for a high tech Kegel Ball this is for you as it automatically sets programmes to suit your needs, and also features a simple vibration setting to up the ante during your next pelvic floor exercises.

Intimina KegelSmart, £69.99, Holland & Barrett

Elvie Kegel Trainer

Blow the budget on your Kegel trainer with Elvie’s design.

This creation monitors your exercise routine and provides necessary feedback on any slow contractions when in use, so you can tailor your regime, or monitor your progress.

Elvie Kegel Trainer, £169, FeelUnique

So Divine Sensual Kegel Balls Training Set

For those who are new to Kegel Balls, have no fear, as So Divine has created a set to help you on your way.

However, this set is also ideal for seasoned kegel users, as it includes a variation of weights for you to try.

So Divine Sensual Kegel Balls Training Set, £29.99, Lookfantastic

Eco-friendly and Organic Period products

FLO Organic Bamboo Sanitary Pads

FLO is one of the leading sustainable feminine hygiene brands available to shop, as they stock a range of sanitary pads, as well as tampons, to suit everyone’s needs.

The Flo Sanitary Pads can be purchased with wings for extra security, day or nighttime wear, a bundle of both, as well as extra long - and they’re more affordable than you may think.

FLO Organic Bamboo Sanitary Pads, £2.87, Amazon

Bloom and Nora Mini Triple Pack Reusable Pads

Reusable Pads are the eco-friendly alternative to disposable sanitary pads.

Not only are these more sustainable, and functional, but they feature a feminine design on them too. Simply wash after use and you can keep going for up to 10 years, which could save you thousands of pounds in the long run.

Bloom and Nora Mini Triple Pack Reusable Pads, £14.99, Holland & Barrett

Lil-Lets Teens sanitary towels

Navigating the world of sanitary products can be overwhelming, especially when you are young. But Lil-Lets has the answer.

This feminine care company has created a line specifically for teenagers, and younger adults.

Lil-Lets Teens sanitary towels, £1.60, Boots

FLO Non-Applicator Tampon

We mentioned Flo has a whole host of products, including tampons.

What we didn’t mention is the label is available to shop on numerous outlets, so if you can’t find your favourite buys online at one store, you can try your luck at another.

FLO Non-Applicator Tampon, £3.49, Lookfantastic

Menstrual cups

​​OrganiCup The Menstrual Cup

Menstrual cups are a preferred alternative for those who are looking for a more sustainable alternative to period products.

OrganiCup has a variety of sizes, but cup size A is specifically designed or those who have not given birth vaginally. It is made from soft 100% medical grade silicone, which is free from any nasties, FDA approved, allergy certified, as well as vegan.

OrganiCup The Menstrual Cup, £15.58 (Was £19.95), Holland & Barrett

Intimina Ziggy Cup

Intimina has garnered glowing reviews, with an average rating of four out of five stars from shoppers.

The Ziggy Cup has been described as the “only” reusable cup you can use even while on your period, so nothing is stopping those intimate moments.

Intimina Ziggy Cup, £33.25, Holland & Barrett

Tampax Regular Flow Menstrual Cup

Tampax is another well-respected female intimate care brand many people flock to, whether it is tampons, sanitary products, menstrual cups, wipes, or something else.

The brand’s menstrual cup has received over 500 reviews, which is unsurprising considering it is silicone, free from latex, BPA, dyes and perfumes, and promises a comfortable fit for hours on end.

What we love is it comes with a carry case, so you will never be stuck when Aunt Flo comes to visit.

Tampax Regular Flow Menstrual Cup, £23.49, Boots

Saalt Soft Menstrual Cup

If Saalt is not on your radar yet, it should be, as it has racked up over 800 reviews on FeelUnique - and that is saying something.

One shopper has praised this creation for enjoying a fuss-free period, and shared: “My period no longer stops me from living my life.”

This premium menstrual cup has numerous seal points so you don’t have to worry about any possible leaks.

Saalt Soft Menstrual Cup, £25, FeelUnique

