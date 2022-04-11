Best period pants for girls of all ages: From M&S to Bodyform, Sainsbury's, Modibodi & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Period pants are a sustainable and fuss-free alternative to sanitary towels and tampons.

But period pants are not solely for your time of the month, as they can also be worn by those postpartum, or those suffering with incontinence.

Period pants can be worn like normal underwear, without the need of extra sanitary products, which makes our time of the month just that little bit easier.

Period pants come in different styles, such as brazilian, high waisted, and thongs, so you can wear discreetly under any outfit. Some have lace designs, while others are more simplistic and classic.

Period pants not only come in different sizes, but also with different absorbances for light to heavy flows.

After wearing the period underwear, all you have to do is hand wash like your other delicates, or include in your usual wash.

From Bodyform to Chantelle lingerie, we have curated the best places to shop period pants online now.

M&S Period Pants

M&S has a variety of period pants to shop, from low to high absorbency, as well as low and high rise too.

The best part is there is an offer on underwear at M&, which entitles shoppers to three knickers and the fourth free.

High Absorbency Period Bikini Knickers, £12, M&S

Bodyform Period Pants

Bodyform have been creating sanitary products for many decades, and now it has gone one step further to create period underwear, which is comfortable and practical.

What we love is Bodyform’s period pants are available to shop at Sainsbury's, as well as other stockists, so it’s just part of your weekly shop.

Bodyform Intimawear Period Underwear Bikini, £24.95, Sainsbury's

Boots Period Pants

Boots is the go-to shopping destination when we need women’s health products; from sanitary buys, to pain relief.

The health and beauty store also stock period pants, as well as incontinence pants from numerous brands, including Thinx.

Thinx Brief Super Black, £17.95, Boots

Modibodi Period Pants

Modibodi has not left a single stone unturned when it comes to period pants or incontinence designs for men and women of all ages.

While some may be looking for light absorbency, some may need extra protection for heavier periods, and overnight protection, and Modibodi has it all.

From vegan creations to seamfree designs, and adaptive underwear, as well as bikini briefs, and short designs. What more could we want?

Recycled Seamfree Full Brief, £25.50, Modibodi

Wuka Period Pants

Wuka is another go-to brand for those shopping for period pants, as they have a whole host of styles and absorbances.

While some may wish to buy individual period pants, others may be interested in the packs of undies on offer at wuka now.

Wuka Lace Hipster & Thong Bundle, £28 (Was £30), Wuka

Chantelle Period Pants

Chantelle Lingerie is one of our much loved lingerie brands, whether you are looking for supportive undies, sexy lingerie, comfortable soft stretch bras or period pants.

The longstanding underwear brand has launched a selection of period pants to make you feel good, but also supported, during your time of the month.

Chantelle Floral-embroidered stretch-woven period briefs, £33, Selfridges

Victoria’s Secret Period Pants

Victoria’s Secret is arguably best known for super luxe underwear sets, and sultry numbers, but the fashion brand also caters for those shopping for period pants too.

Who said you can’t look, or feel, like a Victoria’s Secret Angel, on your period?

Plus you can shop two period pants for just £22.

Cotton Period Shortie, £18, Victoria’s Secret

Holland & Barrett Period Pants

Holland & Barrett is our go-to for everything health and wellness, whether it is the latest superfood ingredient, supplements, or period pants.

Flux is one period underwear brand available to shop at Holland & Barrett, which are reusable, eco-friendly, sustainable, and washable.

Flux Undies Period Proof Underwear, £27.99, Holland & Barrett

