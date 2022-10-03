Al Roker delighted as he recovers from Covid following time at home Finally feeling better!

After some days absent from the Today Show amid a COVID-19 diagnosis, Al Roker is finally on the mend.

The star had announced on 30 September that he had tested positive, taking to Instagram to explain why he had not been a part of the Today coverage on hurricane Ian.

He maintained that he barely felt symptoms, and that he had gotten his booster just a week prior.

Now, much to his and fans' delight, he is finally getting back into work and will be on viewers' televisions in no time.

Al took to Instagram once more to reveal the good news of his negative results, sharing a picture of his test resting on a coffee mug. "Nice way to start the week with a negative test," he said.

The star added: "And yes, got it even though boosted. And YES! A day of a runny nose and a cough and that was it. SCIENCE!!"

Fans of Al were delighted to hear he was better

He clearly could not wait to get back to work alongside his colleagues, and he wrote in the caption: "See you this morning on @todayshow."

His co-star Savannah Guthrie was quick to express excitement over his return, writing: "Boom!! Let's gooooo," as other followers commented: "Yay! So glad!!" and: "Exactly!! Glad you're better!!" as well as: "Good to see you are back!" plus another fan added: "Thanks for being responsible."

Al was immediately flooded with support when he first announced he had tested positive

In his initial post detailing his diagnosis and symptoms, he said: "I just wanted to let you know what you might have heard on the Today Show this morning, the reason I haven't been part of the hurricane Ian coverage, I tested positive for Covid."

In a later post some days after he initially revealed his diagnosis, his wife Deborah Roberts updated fans on how he was doing, saying that they were distancing within their home, and that though him testing positive was very surprising to them, he was doing well.

