Al Roker and Deborah Roberts reunite and celebrate with son Nick

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have had a very busy month as they adjust to their new family structure and even busier schedules than usual.

However, the two were able to finally recuperate and after reuniting post-time split between New York and Europe, they were able to celebrate together.

After Deborah's return to the city, they soon took off to meet their son Nick while he's at university to check in on him and provide some family support.

It was also quite the revelation for the two to see their son, as photos from their reunion showed that Nick had even grown a beard since then.

The proud parents shared many photos from their visit, and they all looked as joyful as could be as they celebrated how the 19-year-old had been thriving while away from home.

"It was soooo good getting to see our Nick on campus for #familyweekend and see him with his pals," Al wrote alongside a pair of photos he shared on social media.

The proud parents reunited with Nick

Many of his fans left comments that captured the same mood of joy, as one said: "No greater JOY!" and another added: "Nick looks wonderful and so happy! God bless!"

"What an amazing feeling," a third also commented, with one sharing: "Wishing Nick a wonderful freshman year!"

Al and Deborah had another reason to celebrate before they even left to meet their son, that being the latter's birthday.

While they had to remain separated for the special day, as Deborah had flown to London to cover the funeral of the late Queen, they were able to steal a few special moments once she returned.

Al and Deborah celebrated her birthday once she returned

She shared photographs from her birthday dinner with her husband, even ending with a few shots of herself aloft her delicious-looking slice of birthday cake.

