Al Roker tests positive for Covid as wife Deborah Roberts shares health update

Al Roker is currently resting at home alongside his wife Deborah Roberts after testing positive for Covid.

The Today star was pictured sitting at the table at his home, while Deborah sat far away at the opposite end in order to slightly distance.

In the caption, the ABC journalist wrote on Instagram: "Lazy weekend. Hanging out at a distance. I don't like being negative. But right now I'm embracing it! Each day!! And I know @alroker will soon be too! (He's feeling great by the way). Thanks for all the well wishes and support!"

VIDEO: Al Roker's rise to fame

Fans were quick to comment on the post to send Al their well wishes, with one writing: "Get well soon Al!" while another wrote: "Sending prayers for Al." A third added: "I hope he feels better soon."

It's been a bittersweet few weeks for Al and his family, as he and wife Deborah became empty nesters last month after their youngest son Nick moved out to attend college.

The pair have been sharing regular updates on social media about the transition, and recently went to visit the teenager on campus, even sharing with fans a photo from inside his dorm room.

Today's Al Roker tested positive for Covid over the weekend

"It was soooo good getting to see our Nick on campus for #familyweekend and see him with his pals," Al wrote alongside one sun-soaked image of the family embracing, and another inside their son's dorm room.

When the big day came for Nick to leave home, both Al and Deborah shared photos of him on his way to his new home.

The teen enrolled at Landmark College, a school in Vermont exclusively for students diagnosed with learning disabilities, attention disorders, or autism.

Both Nick and Al have been open about his learning disability in the past, and have detailed both his challenges and big accomplishments throughout his highschool years.

The Today star with wife Deborah Roberts while resting at home

The Today host captioned the post with: "I guess this is happening. Taking the last one to college. So proud of one @nickroker155."

Meanwhile, Deborah also took to social media to open up about the big day, and wrote: "After all the hard work. All the discipline. All the dreaming. All the prayers. His moment to soar has come… Pride doesn't even begin to describe this day Nick Roker."

