Today Show stars' health battles: Hoda Kotb's cancer, Dylan Dreyer's car accident and more

The Today Show anchors are a constant on our TV screens, battling through illnesses to ensure they're in top form to host the iconic show.

While they're always the picture of health during filming, several of the much-loved stars have been through troubling health issues, from Savannah Guthrie to Al Roker and Hoda Kotb to Dylan Dreyer.

Dylan Dreyer's terrifying car accident

Dylan Dreyer had a scary car accident

Dylan Dreyer has been working at NBC News since 2012 and just a year after moving to New York from Boston, the mother-of-three experienced a terrifying day at work.

The TV star was covering a blizzard for Today when en route from New York to Hartford, Connecticut, she was involved in a car crash that left her with mild concussion.

Opening up about the incident at the time to Zap2it, she said: "It was so unfortunate; we just spun out. It didn't help that we took the Merritt Parkway.

"It's so winding, and once we got to Connecticut, the roads deteriorated instantly and I ended up hitting my head."

Dylan missed work at Weekend Today to recover and was looked after by her husband, Brian Fichera.

"I've been covering storms for 10 years, and I'd never been stuck in one before," she said. "The concussion was just minor, but my husband forced me to rest and take it easy and lie around a lot more than I wanted to."

She added: "That's the best way to get through any head injury, though it was low-impact. I'm totally fine now."

Savannah Guthrie's sight loss

Savannah Guthrie was injured in an accident at home

Today anchor Savannah Guthrie temporarily lost her sight after being injured while playing with her two-year-old son Charley in 2019.

"Charley threw a toy train right at my eye and it tore my retina," Savannah explained during a phone call with the other Today stars. "It has a really pointing edge and he threw it right at me."

The accident left Savannah unable to see from her right eye. "It happened last week, actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later.

"It turned out to be kind of serious. They were afraid my retina would detach. They told me to just take it easy and they've been doing a bunch of laser procedures to avoid having to do the whole surgery.”

Savannah recalled gory details about the incident, sharing: "There was so much blood in my eye that it completely blocked my vision."

Al Roker prostate cancer

Al Roker had cancer in 2020

Al Roker, the Today Show's much-loved weatherman revealed in November 2020 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2020.

The doctor told Al he was suffering from an aggressive form of cancer but that although that was "bad news" the good news was that they had caught it early.

"Your mind hears cancer and it goes to the next level," he said, "my doctor closed the door and he said "I always like to have these meetings face to face," and it was my first like, 'oh, wait, what does that mean?'"

Al had surgery to treat cancer in November 2020, and in January 2021 he received the good news that his cancer was "considered undetectable".

Hoda Kotb breast cancer

Hoda Kotb underwent a double mastectomy in 2007

Hoda battled breast cancer in 2007, undergoing a double mastectomy, which required extensive eight-hour surgery, including a mastectomy and reconstruction.

The presenter, 58, spoke on the show in 2022 about how cancer had impacted her body image. "You don't realize how long the journey is," she told Jenna Bush Hager during the show. "I remember really clearly, after my cancer surgery - I did a surgery where it was a mastectomy, but they also did a hip-to-hip incision to do some moving things around - but anyway, I remember, afterwards, having to get washed in the hospital."

She continued: "I hadn't seen (the scarring), because I just hadn't looked at it. A nurse came in to help me and she stood me in front of the mirror, and I was horrified."

While the surgery had been a success, Hoda wasn't prepared for what was to come and the journey to acceptance was long and hard.

"You know when you look, and you're like, 'That's me now?! Like, this is the body for the rest of my life that's going to carry me through?'" she continued. "You don’t see it as: The cancer is gone. Right then, that moment, you see it as this horrible thing."

