Today's Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts details her sister's cancer battles in revealing post The journalist made as statement on social media

Deborah Roberts has been inundated with support after sharing a deeply personal message on Instagram discussing two of her sister's battles with breast cancer.

The wife of Today weatherman, Al Roker, shared photos of her siblings alongside a lengthy message which read: "During breast cancer awareness month, my thoughts go to my two dear and beautiful older sisters, Janet Davis and Bennie Marshall.

MORE: Al Roker's son Nick's challenging road to latest milestone achievement

"Both talented singers and creatives. Both, inspiring in all kinds of ways. Both, loving mothers. And both would later battle breast cancer."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker's rise to fame

She continued: "Their outcomes were different. Today we know that each faced an invisible hurdle that neither they nor my family understood. Join me @goodmorningamerica on Tuesday to learn what their stories mean for me and my 3 other sisters and for so many other women. #sisterlove @_breastcancer.awareness_."

MORE: Al Roker and Deborah Roberts enjoy family reunion before son Nick's bittersweet departure for college

MORE: Robin Roberts receives beautiful tribute for pride from co-star Deborah Roberts

Fans rushed to share their kind words and commented: "Thank you for covering their story. Even if it saves one person's life," while many more thanked her for raising awareness.

Deborah has been supported by her husband Al Roker during a difficult year

Earlier this year, Deborah sadly lost her oldest sister, Annette, and she shared a beautiful tribute to her on social media.

She posted a pair of portraits of her late family member alongside an emotional message.

MORE: Al Roker's garden at his family home is another world - take a look

MORE: Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts announce amazing news – and we're so excited

"We have lost the glow of a warm light in my family. My oldest sister, Annette, has left us. She struggled against Alzheimer's for 5-6 years before succumbing to complications which robbed her of everything that made her so special.

The couple have raised three children

"I hate this disease. Annette was my role model as I grew up. She was the first in our family to go to college. And she always managed to look like a movie star to me. I owe my love of high fashion to her. (Or I blame her for it)."

Deborah ended her post which gave further details of her sister's life, by writing: "Annette was a pragmatic and strong woman who believed in possibilities. While I'm relieved that her suffering has ended, I will miss her fiercely."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.