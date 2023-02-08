Christina Applegate hints at retirement from acting following MS diagnosis The actress revealed 2023 SAG Awards are likely to be her last

Christina Applegate is due to retire from acting for good following her Multiple sclerosis diagnosis. The Married with Children star took to Twitter in August 2021 to share the news that she'd been diagnosed with MS, which has led to her career taking a back seat.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times Christina detailed the struggles of adhering to a schedule which shooting or film and television. While discussing this year's SAG Awards she said: "It's my last awards show as an actor probably, so it's kind of a big deal," Applegate tells the outlet. "Right now, I couldn't imagine getting up at 5:00 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don't have that in me at this moment."

Christina Applegate has hinted at her retirement from acting

However, the Dead to Me actress is still considering a future in production and development: "Doing a [expletive] ton of voice-overs to make some cash to make sure that my daughter's fed and we're homed," she added of her future career plans.

Christina previously spoke of how acting became a 'platform for grief and trauma' after her diagnosis, which you can watch in detail below.

WATCH: Christina Applegate reveals how acting became a 'platform for grief and trauma' after MS diagnosis

Loading the player...

The actress delighted fans when she appeared at the Critics Choice Awards last month, which marked her first awards show appearance since her diagnosis.

Christina took to social media to share her feelings before her outing, saying: "So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS. NERVOUS! But grateful to the @CriticsChoicefor including me."

The actress revealed her MS diagnosis via Twitter in 2021

Of her symptoms, the star previously said she has experienced numbness and tingling in her extremities – hallmarks of the neurological condition – insomnia and said she is unable to move around without a walking stick, an aid she previously said is "now part of my new normal".

RELATED: Celebrities who have bravely spoken about MS: Christina Applegate, Selma Blair and more

Multiple sclerosis, often referred to as MS, is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord. It typically begins between the ages of 30 and 50, and it is more common in women. Once you have been diagnosed, it stays with you for life

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.