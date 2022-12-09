Dead To Me star Christina Applegate has shared how acting allowed her to "fall apart" while being diagnosed with MS.

The actress appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday and spoke of how acting had previously allowed her to escape grief and trauma.However, while filming the third and final season of the Netflix show, she says she finally realized she had "this weird platform of dealing with it". See what Christina had to say about her diagnosis in the video below.

WATCH: Christina Applegate reveals how acting became a 'platform for grief and trauma' after MS diagnosis

"The beauty of Dead to Me is that it gave me almost this weird platform of dealing with it, where I didn't have to be on all the time and I didn't have to make all the jokes and I could fall apart in a scene," she explained, going into further detail of how it helped her process the diagnosis.

The comedian also revealed that her humor allowed her to keep a shield up and ensure friends and family "feel comfortable".

"My humor shields keep me OK, but, of course, down on the insides, you feel the things," she revealed.

"And I do it to kind of deflect and then also make people not be scared to be around me, you know? When people see me now as a disabled person, I want them to feel comfortable that we can laugh about it."

Christina and costar Linda Cardellini

Christina was diagnosed in 2021 while filming the third season of Dead to Me. Christina had previously shared that she began experiencing symptoms years before – such as numbness and a tingling sensation in her limbs – but was unaware of the connection to the disease.

Fifteen years ago the mom-of-one was also diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 36 and after a lumpectomy, she was told further devastating news, that she had the BRCA1 genetic mutation (a gene which is associated with an increased risk of both breast and ovarian cancer).

Christina, now 51, made the dramatic decision to have a bilateral mastectomy.

