Celine Dion's latest appearance amid health woes sparks same reaction from fans

Celine Dion has been quiet on social media ever since she revealed her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis in December.

While the 'Power of Love' singer has yet to share any more updates on her ongoing health battle, her team has been keeping her fans updated on her work projects, and on Friday they shared a new post that featured Celine in the trailer for her upcoming movie, Love Again, starring Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra.

Promoting the film's US release on May 5, the post read: "Fall in Love Again with a rom-com made for the big screen! Starting next week, #LoveAgainMovie, with 5 new songs from Celine is exclusively in movie theatres. Team Celine."

As well as providing music for the film's soundtrack, Celine also makes her big screen debut and can be seen in the trailer having a heart-to-heart with Sam's character.

Her appearance sparked a similar reaction from her followers, with many expressing how much they miss the singer and how they can't wait to see her again.

"I can't wait to see you again, we miss you sooooo badly," replied one. A second said: "Aww!!! So excited. Really can't wait. I love you so much Celine. My prayers and God bless you & your family." A third added: "Can't wait to see you on the big screen," and a fourth simply wrote: "We miss Celine."

The post comes just weeks after the mother-of-three announced the upcoming release of her new single 'Love Again', which is on the soundtrack for the movie, and is her first new original material in nearly four years.

© Getty Images Celine Dion announced her diagnosis to the world at the end of 2022

The song is her first since 2019's 'Courage' off the album of the same name, following which she retreated from the spotlight due to the pandemic and health troubles of her own. After canceling shows due to "persistent muscle spasms," she revealed that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare autoimmune movement disorder, and would stay home to recover.

