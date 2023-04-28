Celine Dion inundated with love and prayers after reaching out to fans ahead of comeback

The My Heart Will Go On singer has temporarily retired from public life after announcing she suffers from stiff-person syndrome

Celine Dion retired from public life last year, after she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in December, a rare autoimmune movement disorder. At the time, the singer, who announced the news via a video message which you can see below, was in the middle of a tour, which she was forced to cancel so she could focus on her recovery.

Whilst the updates from her have been scarce since then, earlier this month Celine released a lyric video for the title track of her new movie Love Again, which is out next month. And on Thursday, her team took to her official Instagram to ask "all Celine Dion fans" to be part of a video in which they shared their "Love Again for Celine".

Celine Dion announces she has stiff-person syndrome in emotional video

Her 5 million fans were quick to reply to the post, with many sending her "healing energy" and "prayers".

"Sending you healing energy and prayers. Just focus on you, your family and your full recovery now. The rest can wait," one wrote, whilst another added: "Take care of yourself and I will keep you in my prayers."

A third said: "Love and healing to you Celine, your music has touched me all through my life...such an inspiration."

The moving post comes just weeks after the mother-of-three announced the upcoming release of "Love Again", the soundtrack for the aforementioned movie.

The album, which will be available on May 12, marks her first new music since her 2019 album, “Courage”.

© Getty Images Celine Dion announced her diagnosis to the world at the end of 2022

It features five new songs and some of her most iconic hits like “All By Myself” and “It's All Coming Back To Me Now.”

In addition to her new music, Celine has made her big-screen debut in “Love Again”, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan.

Reflecting on the experience, she told Metro: "I had a lot of fun doing this movie... I think it's a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too."

