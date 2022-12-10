Celine Dion's sister's confession about singer's devastating health battle revealed

Celine Dion recently revealed that she's had a very difficult diagnosis which has left her unable to perform.

But ahead of the star's heartbreaking update in the video below, her sister, Claudette believed there was something else causing her ill health.

She spoke to Showbizz.net in October, when she admitted she believed Celine would be back on stage very soon and urged fans not to be too concerned.

WATCH: Celine delivers her crushing diagnosis - see what is wrong with her

Claudette - who spoke before Celine was forced to put a halt to her tour and performances entirely - said: "Firstly, I always say that if Celine wasn’t well, we would know about it. It would be impossible for her not to tell us.

"Secondly, she wouldn’t have postponed her shows, she would have canceled them. These have just been postponed. I’ve told her – you’re just being menopausal, calm down."

She continued: "It’s true that she does have muscle spasms; I’ve seen her myself with her little leg all twisted. Several people who know Celine well after working with her often ask me whether the iconic Caesars Palace stage slope might have damaged her nerves or the muscles in her pelvis."

Celine is being supported by her family during this difficult time - pictured with her sons

Claudette added: "She is being looked after, she’s getting plenty of massages, she’s making the most of it and being pampered. She’s going to return to the stage, I’ve heard that rehearsals are finished and it’s going to be crazy."

Unfortunately, this is no longer the case and after more than a year of muscle spasms and ill health the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker posted an emotional video.

The singer went on to explain her diagnosis in a heartfelt, sad moment, and detailed the effects that her illness has on her - watch the video above to see her explain the siutation in her own words.

Celine is desperate to get back to good health

She also said: "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

Alongside the footage, the message read: "Celine Dion reschedules Spring 2023 shows to 2024, and cancels eight of her summer 2023 shows."

