Jamie Foxx latest update as fans send prayers: what we know about where his health stands

Though Jamie Foxx broke his silence for the first time since his hospitalization just last week, writing on his Instagram that he was "feeling blessed" amid the outpour of support from fans and celebrities alike, fans remain worried over his condition.

The actor has yet to make a proper return to public life since suffering from a medical emergency while in Atlanta, Georgia, where his new film with Cameron Diaz, Back in Action, is being filmed.

The world first learned of his "medical complication" nearly a month ago, on April 13, and though the Foxx family has maintained his well being and that recovery is underway, little is known of what happened, and he reportedly remains hospitalized.

When did Jamie Foxx go to the hospital?

The actor's daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced via a since-deleted statement on behalf of the Foxx family on Instagram that her father had been hospitalized on April 13.

The family statement read: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday [Tuesday]. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

Jamie and Corinne work together on Beat Shazam

They added: "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

What has Jamie Foxx's family said about his condition?

Aside from updates that the star is progressing, the Foxx family has remained largely mum on the subject of what happened, Jamie's condition, and details of his recovery.

One week after the incident occurred, he remained in a medical facility in Georgia, where he reportedly still is recovering. At the time, CNN reported that tests were being conducted to determine the cause of the health scare, and that he was still under observation at the hospital.

Is Jamie Foxx going back to work?

Shortly after news of his medical emergency, it was revealed that production on Back to Action, which coaxed Cameron out of a nearly 10-year retirement, would not be halted. Instead, while Jamie himself has not returned to set, photos from the set pictured the actress at work alongside a body-double for her co-star, five days after Jamie was taken to the hospital.

Jamie is also being temporarily replaced on his show Beat Shazam, FOX announced on May 3. He is a co-host on the popular game show, where his daughter Corinne also serves as DJ, though he will be sitting out its upcoming sixth season.

© Instagram FOX shared the news on May 3 ahead of the sixth season premiere on May 23

The show films in Ireland, and is scheduled to start airing on May 23. In Jamie's place will be Nick Cannon, of whom the network wrote in their statement: "This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx."

Corinne will also be sitting out the season for now, and in her place will be Kelly Osbourne as DJ.

Has Jamie Foxx said anything about his condition?

The first fans heard from Jamie himself came from a post on Instagram shortly after his absence from Beat Shazam was announced.

In an Instagram post on May 3, he wrote: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," signed with praying hands, red heart, and fox emojis.

In a separate post, he also expressed his gratitude to Nick for stepping in as temporary host of Beat Shazam, writing: "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon."

What have Jamie Foxx fans said?

Fans of the star have taken to social media to express their own support for the beloved actor, with many writing tweets such as: "Hope he heals soon because he's a master at anything he does," and: "Let's all hope and pray he pulls through and gets better soon," and: "Praying for Jamie Foxx. The man is a legend."

© Getty Jamie and Corinne on Beat Shazam

© Getty The actor with daughters Corinne and Annalise in 2021

© Getty One of his last public appearances was at the Miami Open 2023 in late March

Read more HELLO! US stories here.