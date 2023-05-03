Jamie Foxx's famous replacement on Beat Shazam revealed amid ongoing medical complication

The star of the upcoming movie Back in Action suffered from a medical complication three weeks ago

Amid Jamie Foxx's hospitalization after suffering from a "medical complication" in Georgia – where he was filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz – three weeks ago, many of his celebrity friends have expressed their support.

The latest is Nick Cannon, who has stepped up in the actor's place as temporary guest host of the upcoming sixth season of Beat Shazam, which Jamie will not be guest hosting because of his current condition.

Beat Shazam, which is an unscripted Fox show where opposing teams try to guess hit songs faster than each other, films in Ireland, and is scheduled to start airing on May 23. Jamie's daughter Corinne Foxx is a DJ on the show, and she will also be opting out of this season.

"Beat Shazam has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting," said Fox in a statement Wednesday, confirming Nick would be guest hosting in Jamie's place.

The network added: "This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ.

"Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer," they concluded.

© Instagram Fox shared the news on May 3 ahead of the sixth season premiere on May 23

While the Foxx family has been keeping the public updated on Jamie's condition, they have yet to provide details on what happened. It was his daughter Corinne who first alerted fans about her father's health crisis with a statement on April 13th, which was shared to her personal Instagram on behalf of the Foxx family.

The actress wrote: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

© Getty Nick and Jamie during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game Celebrity Game in LA

She added: "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time," signed, "Much love, The Foxx Family."

Following the news, Jamie has received an outpouring of support from stars such as Martin Lawrence, Nicole Murphy, Kerry Washington, LeBron James,, and more.

