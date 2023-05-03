Jamie Foxx 'feeling blessed' as he breaks silence three weeks after being rushed to hospital

Jamie Foxx has broken his silence to share he is "feeling blessed," three weeks after he was rushed to hospital.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed" he shared on Instagram. He also thanked Nick Cannon, who will be stepping in as replacement to host Beat Shazam as he continues to recover, adding: "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon."

Jamie, 55, was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia on April 13 - while filming his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action - according to his daughter Corinne, who shared that her father suffered a "medical complication."

In a statement posted by Jamie's daughter Corinne on behalf of the family, she disclosed that the 55-year-old Oscar winner had suffered a "medical complication" and was now on the path to recovery.

The family statement read: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday [Tuesday]. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

They also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, adding: "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."