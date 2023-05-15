Real reason behind Celine Dion's return to work amid stiff person syndrome diagnosis

The My Heart Will Go On singer retired from public life due to muscle spasms but is now starring in rom-com Love Again

Celine Dion fans were delighted when the superstar returned to work following her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, with Celine finding a clever way to showcase her new music while she is unable to perform.

The 55-year-old singer has been on a break from performing for several years due to persistent muscle spasms, brought on by her condition. The spasms are often triggered by noise, which made performing difficult for the star.

Due to performing being an issue, Celine shared her latest songs by soundtracking a film. Her tracks are the star of the show in Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan's latest film, Love Again, which Celine also appears in, starring as herself.

No stranger to film soundtracks (she performed My Heart Will Go On for Titanic, after all), starring in a film is possibly less agitating to Celine's condition, as there are less likely to be unexpected noises to trigger her stiff person syndrome.

Celine's fans were delighted by her role in the film, taking to social media to share their joy at seeing their favourite singer again.

"My fave Celine Dion did such a good job. She had her sassy/funny moments and her voice is truly timeless," one wrote, while another commented: "I think Celine acting is so good!"

A third enthused: "Love Again is a rom-com that will make you fall for Celine Dion all over again…"

While Celine was a huge hit in the film, Love Again's writer-director Jim Strouse told Variety it was a struggle to sign her up.

"It took months, maybe even a full year,” he said. "There was a lot of thought, eating, letters and lookbooks.

"We didn't know if we could get her but that was always the dream. I thought it would be easy. They'd make a call to someone."

When Celine was unresponsive, Jim Strouse said he opted for different approaches such as sending her a copy of the script and numerous letters until he finally won her over.

Celine enjoyed the experience, writing on Instagram: "I had a lot of fun making this film, and having the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, in my very first feature film is a gift I will cherish forever.

"A special thank you to all the wonderful people at Screen Gems and Sony Pictures, my dearest Sony Music family, and the wonderful songwriters and producers who shared their amazing talent with me."

Celine also paid tribute to her children and late husband, who she speaks about in the film. "Most of all, to my beloved children, RC, Nelson and Eddy: thank you for your love and support that keeps me going every day. René my love, you are always with me."

