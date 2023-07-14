LET'S BE FRANK: Frankie Bridge shares career highs, mum-guilt and her future plans

Frankie Bridge has one of the most glittering careers in UK showbiz; from starting in S Club Juniors, graduating on to the Saturdays and eventually becoming a Loose Women panellist on ITV1– there's little Frankie hasn't mastered.

The 34-year-old took part in Strictly, appeared on I'm A Celebrity and regularly joins the CoppaFeel trek, as well as having her own clothing brand, FW Bridge, and acing social media – all the while being mum to her two sons, Carter and Parker.

"I’m forever trying to crack the work/life balance, as we all are," Frankie tells HELLO!. "That mum guilt is not something to be sniffed at! Some weeks I get it right, others not so much. I love being a mum to Parker and Carter and know time is going so fast."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Frankie has had a varied career so far

"I’m lucky to have a supportive husband and we both try and make sure one of us is there with the boys, if the other working," Frankie says of her husband Wayne Bridge. "It’s certainly not perfect but we try our best and make sure to take a moment and readjust if things feel off balance! But it's very much a work in progress!"

Read on for Frankie's career highlights, her future plans and how she chooses what to work on...

MORE FROM FRANKIE: Frankie Bridge reveals importance of childhood friends and struggle of forming connections as an adult

My career has been different to most. For starters, it began at the age of 12. While most were doing hopscotch in the playground at school, I was travelling up and down the country on a tour bus, performing in front of thousands of people in arenas or on television.

© ITV/Shutterstock Frankie joined S Club Juniors when she was 12

I always loved singing and dancing. I played piano, cello and guitar and I went to a local dance school from the age of three. One day my dance instructor told my parents she thought I should go to a stage school. My parents were shocked and asked if it was something I would even want to do. Immediately, I said a huge ‘yes’.

I started attending my local stage school on a Sunday and loved every second of my Sundays. Singing, dancing, and acting. I was always auditioning for different things, but one thing changed all that. A huge, open audition for S Club 7. They were looking for a band to perform at Wembley Arena with them. All televised by CBBC. It changed the course of my life forever.

I would not be where I am today without it. We had some of the best times. We supported S Club 7 during their Carnival tour in 2002 and we achieved top 10 UK singles of our own, sold out arena tours and had our own TV show. After four years, it naturally came to an end. We all went on to try new things.

FRANKIE'S COLUMN: Frankie Bridge reveals how her ever-changing hair pushes her out of her comfort zone

During this time, I tried many different jobs, handing out flyers, working in All Saints, bar work and figuring out my next steps.

It was 2007, Universal wanted to create a new girl band. This felt like an amazing opportunity and so I went all in. Then came The Saturdays; me, Rochelle, Una, Mollie and Vanessa became a family and we all worked our socks off.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Frankie and The Saturdays worked hard during their girl band days

It’s never wasted on me just how lucky I am to have been in two successful pop groups. Looking back now, I’m so proud of us – so many top 10 hits, albums and arena tours. Plus, a lot of laughter and times I’ll remember forever.

Planning my next career move

I feel like I’m in the next chapter of my life and career now. I’ve been fortunate enough to explore a range of opportunities within the media.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Frankie has had a varied career so far

For me, when I am approached with a new opportunity, I look at it through the lens of ‘WHY’ – will this push me out my comfort zone? Will it be fun? Will it reach a new audience? Will I learn something?

MORE FROM FRANKIE: Frankie Bridge shares her holiday must-haves and confidence-boosting tips

Frankie Bridge on becoming an author

Writing my first book was a huge moment, I knew I wanted to share my experiences and it was important that I did it from start to finish on my own, no ghostwriter.

There were times I thought I would never finish, but it’s one of my biggest achievements.

READ: 'There's a toxic amount of opinion': Frankie Bridge on ignoring the trolls and finding happiness

Frankie Bridge on joining Loose Women

Becoming a Loose Woman in 2021 was brilliant and something that never fails to surprise, shock, educate and make me laugh. Any combination of panellists is always a good day.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Frankie Bridge loves appearing on Loose Women

I love bringing new ideas and topics into the team meetings.

Frankie's latest career moves

Outside of my TV and podcast work, I’ve committed to building my social media – being consistent with #FrankiesFaves and creating content in my own way, has been really empowering.

Frankie Bridge shares her fashion finds on Instagram

It’s enabled me to work with brands I believe in and, learn through the process. So much so, I built my own! I’m thrilled that FW Bridge is loved by so many, I’ve got an amazing team of women to work with, we are all passionate about bringing accessible, affordable and size-inclusive clothing to all. I’ve got big plans in this space and I’m over the moon with how it’s been received.

What’s next? I’m excited about the future. Continuing to do the projects I love, build the brands I’m passionate about and maybe, throw myself into something totally out of my comfort zone and finally step onto a theatre stage...!

For more Frankie, watch our exclusive video below...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge shares the 8 things that make her happiest

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness hub