Frankie Bridge hair transformation: from pixie cut, to bleach blonde to choppy bob
Let's Be Frank: Frankie Bridge reveals how her ever-changing hair pushes her out of her comfort zone

In her new column, Loose Women star Frankie Bridge shares how changing her hair boosts her confidence

Welcome to Let's Be Frank, Frankie Bridge's brand new column for HELLO! 

Over the years I haven't shied away from changing my hair. I've always said that I'd hate to look back and look the same in every picture.

Being young and having fun with how you look is a part of growing up. I love that each hair change marks a feeling and a time in my life. If we don't try out lots of different styles, how will we know which one is the best for us? Hair grows and colours change; no look has to be forever.

Frankie Bridge's hair over the years© Shutterstock
Frankie Bridge has changed her hair many times over the years

This week I went to the TV Baftas and decided to mix it up a bit and went orange for the night. Everyone thought I had dyed it, but it was just hair wax. 

I'm not going to lie, just as I was ready to leave, I had a little panic about it. We had based the whole outfit around it and then suddenly I wasn’t sure. Going on a red carpet is daunting and I felt like a totally different person, but after taking a few pictures, I loved how different and playful it was. I got so many lovely compliments, and the best part was that I could wash it out when I got home!

Frankie Bridge opted for orange hair at the Baftas© Getty
Frankie Bridge opted for orange hair at the Baftas

Frankie Bridge's favourite hair look

My favourite haircut is probably my best known; the short crop, with the big side fringe. Although I feel that since this cut I've had looks that suit me better, this is the one that holds the most memories for me.

Frankie Bridge with a side swept fringe in 2014© Getty
Frankie's side swept fringe was iconic

It's the style that made me stand out from the crowd, at a time when not many women were rocking short hair. It's the cut that so many people still come and tell me they tried after seeing mine. Some loved it and some regretted it, but they're all glad they tried it.

Frankie Bridge in 2010© Shutterstock
Frankie Bridge's sweeping fringe in 2010 was iconic

I love that I encouraged girls to be brave enough to take the chop, and made them realise that long hair is not the only way to feel sexy, confident or feminine.

Frankie Bridge with her famous hairstyle © Getty
Frankie's hair inspired many women to get a similar cut

I've met lots of girls that say seeing me with short hair helped them to feel confident when they lost their hair through chemo. So not only did it give me a sense of confidence, it gave me a sense of pride.

Frankie's controversial hair choices

There aren't any looks that I regret, but there are definitely some that I wouldn't do again! I had an emo stage that I love to look back on. It was a time of self-discovery and a rebellion from my S Club Juniors, 'girl next door' phase. But the looks were not great. I had yellow and black hair at one point. Yellow on the top, black on the bottom. Finished off with a little red bow.

Frankie Bridge in her emo years
Frankie Bridge in her emo years

Then I dyed it all black, cut in a fringe and used plastic clip-in extensions, some of which I lost in a mosh pit while watching Enter Shikari.

I actually love showing people the version of me that they've never seen,  as it's so unexpected and so far away from the Frankie that people have become used to seeing over the years.

Frankie's most confidence-boosting haircut

All my haircuts and colours have made me feel confident at the time. I just love having fun with it and trying things out.

I love the buzz I get from a new look, but it's sometimes short-lived. My poor long-suffering hairdresser Bobby Collier at Larry King in London never knows how long a look is going to last and my colourist Mark at Jo Hansford in Harvey Nichols is always getting sent unrealistic colour change ideas. I get bored so easily!

That being said, my pixie cut probably made me feel the most confident.

Frankie Bridge with a pixie crop in 2017© Getty
Frankie Bridge had a pixie crop in 2017

It was such an empowering feeling to just chop it all off. I was so exposed as I was no longer able to hide behind the big side fringe. Which, if I'm being honest, had become a bit of a comfort blanket. It was particularly great to hide behind while being papped on nights out and perfect for hiding tired eyes!

The crop made me feel more feminine than ever before and was a 'look' all by itself, so made picking what to wear so much easier.

Frankie Bridge with her pixie crop© Shutterstock
Frankie Bridge felt confident with her pixie crop

I've flip-flopped between long and short hair a few times over the years. Mostly going long when I'm going through a phase of feeling insecure about how I look, or when I'm bored of my hair always looking the same. Which is both a blessing and a curse with short hair, it's not something you can really style differently.

I've been lucky enough to have one of the best people do my hair extensions. Hadley Yates at Hadley Yates in Soho is talented and patient with my ever-changing mind.

Frankie Bridge arrives for the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in June 2016 © Mike Marsland
Frankie Bridge tried wearing her hair long in 2016

Frankie's long hair

I enjoy the long hair while I have it, and then one day I'll decide that I want it chopped off. I'm quite impulsive with my hair. My agent always says when she first met me I had my brown side fringe crop, then the next day we met for a meeting and a had a white blonde pixie cut. I hadn't even given her a heads-up.

Frankie Bridge with a blonde pixie crop in 2017© Getty
Frankie went blonde in 2017

Frankie Bridge's bob 

Most recently I had a choppy bob with a fringe. I loved it, but the novelty of the fringe wore off very quickly. It lasted longer than my stylist predicted though! I just couldn't style it as well as him and a fringe is hard to work with in pictures.

Frankie Bridge with a fringe in 2022© Shutterstock
Frankie Bridge had a fringe cut in in 2022

Growing it out has not been fun, but luckily bangs have been a trend recently, so I've kind of got away with it.

Frankie Bridge with her hair in a tousled bob © Shutterstock
Frankie Bridge wears her hair in a tousled bob now

The truth is, opposite to what most people believe, short hair takes a lot of upkeep. When I was in The Saturdays and our hairdresser Nick was with us every day, he could keep on top of it. Now being a working mum and only having one hairdresser that I trust, I just don't have the time to keep it looking how I'd like, so the mid-length I have now is perfect.

I can go a long time without getting it cut, can play around with styles for nights out and red carpets, shove it in a bun or ponytail and change the colour pretty easily.

Frankie Bridge wearing her hair in a bob© Shutterstock
Frankie's bob can be worn in an updo

While maintenance is definitely something to consider when thinking of a new hairstyle, think of the fun, the memories or the confidence that you might gain. And remember, it can always be changed again. It might take some time, but it will be something to look back on.

