Wellness gurus swear by this $17,000 gadget– but what does it actually do?

The BioCharger promises to calm anxiety, balance hormones and support the immune system – we tried it

When I paid a visit to London's most stylish wellness hotspot, Grey Wolfe, I was intrigued by their BioCharger machine.

I've seen infrared saunas, crystal beds and somadome pods, but nothing like this before.

Not the prettiest wellness device in the world, the whizzy box looks more like something you'd find in an electrical plant than a boutique wellness studio, and it retails at a staggering $16,990.

GreyWolfe in Barnes is home to a BioCharger

The BioCharger promises to optimise the frequencies in your body to ease anxiety, energise you, or banish stress, depending on the setting you choose. There are in fact countless settings to choose from, and it's fair to say I was suspicious about whether it would do anything.

All you have to do is sit in front of the BioCharger for ten minutes while it does its magic. You're supposedly soaking up the frequencies, and I did find it fairly calming. It was ten phone-free minutes, which saw me do nothing but sit quietly - a rarity in my life!

When I finished my time in front of the BioCharger, I felt on cloud nine. I'd chosen the stress-busting setting, and sure enough, my worries had melted away and I drifted out of Grey Wolfe in a blissful haze of calm. So I was keen to find out exactly what it is the BioCharger does.

Enter Sarah Jones St. John, founder of Grey Wolfe, who brought the BioCharger to its current homes in Barnes. I quizzed Sarah, who uses the BioCharger every day, to find out all there is to know.

"I make as much time as I can every day to read or meditate in front of my BioCharger," Sarah tells me. "It has a huge variety of treatment recipes, so I stand in front of the machine and tune into my body each day, to help me decide which one to choose.

How does the BioCharger work?

"A BioCharger emits a full spectrum of natural frequencies and harmonies, replicating energy found all around us in nature," Sarah explains.

"It optimises the natural frequencies throughout the body. Whilst it is a state-of-the-art piece of biotechnology, it replicates natural frequencies and ancient chi – nothing is harmful – it has enormous healing abilities.

© Instagram The BioCharger can help you to reset

"In today’s hectic world, we never give ourselves the opportunity to just sit, clear the mind and reset. The BioCharger not only gives the boost our bodies need for that day, but it grounds and resets. Using it daily makes me pause for a short while."

What does the BioCharger do?

"There are thousands of recipes available on the BioCharger, so for the moment I am concentrating on sessions that will help detoxify my body, drain the lymphatic system, support my immune and my thyroid systems, and balance my hormones. The wide spectrum of benefits of this piece of tech is truly remarkable," says Sarah.

"Amongst the huge variety of treatment recipes available, tailored to your needs, the BioCharger can also counterbalance the negative ‘bad’ frequencies that we all experience every day.

The BioCharger has countless frequencies to address a variety of needs

"Laptops, mobile phone, wi-fi – these all emit electromagnetic fields that can be extremely bad for us, so the BioCharger works against these.

"I bathe my whole body in natural healing frequencies from the BioCharger. Energy needs to flow freely through the body, a powerful force of nature. A ten-minute session on the BioCharger gives you the same grounding and energy boost as being outside on a sunny day walking barefoot in the sand," Sarah explains.

