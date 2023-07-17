Desperate for guidance after a breakup, I had a tarot card reading – here's what happened

Life coach Hattie MacAndrews was sceptical of tarot cards before her reading – but it was more accurate than she could have imagined

Six months ago I experienced a very painful break-up, and to say I wasn’t expecting it would be an understatement. I found myself feeling lost and confused as to what direction I wanted my life to go in and started questioning all of my decisions.

I was torn with regard to my career, relationships and living situation. Feeling overwhelmed with uncertainty and unable to find a sense of clarity in my mind, I turned to a tarot card reader for guidance.

I’m not in any way a spiritual person and would typically eye-roll at the mention of star signs. However, I had reached a point where I was willing to try anything to find some guidance or solutions to my perceived problems.

I booked a session with renowned tarot card reader Annabelle Mitzman, who came highly recommended from a close friend who had been seeing her for years.

I had no idea what to expect or how the session worked, and was intrigued to find out more…

What are tarot cards?

A pack of tarot cards comes as a deck of 78, with each card holding its own individual meaning.

There are four ‘suits’ within the deck – symbolising creativity, intellect, money and emotion. Each suit is aligned with a group of astrological signs, including fire, air, earth and water. To an untrained eye, tarot cards look beautiful but confusing.

During a session, the tarot card reader will ask you what you want to know from the cards, which is asked in the form of questions. For example, you might ask ‘am I in the right relationship’, ‘should I move abroad this summer’ or you might decide to do a ‘problem-solving’ session on a particular area of your life and pull a set of cards accordingly.

In essence, you ask the cards questions and they will guide you towards solutions, blocks, new perspectives or challenges.

Based on which cards you are drawn to, your card reader will decipher the meaning of their relevance and how they relate to you as an individual as well as in accordance with the rest of the cards chosen.

What happened during my tarot card session?

I booked myself in for a 45 minute session with Annabelle Mitzman and arrived open-minded but dubious.

I was sceptical of tarot cards and had (wrongly!) assumed that I would receive sweeping open-ended advice that could apply to anyone.

Annabelle had my mobile number and first name, and I had provided her with no further information about myself (so no Insta-stalking!). I sat down and she spread the deck of cards out in a U-shape, face down, on the table in front of me. I pulled 10 cards, each of which represented a different element of my life – for example I pulled a card for my past, a card for my future, a card for my hopes and fears etc.

This initial selection of cards was used by Annabelle to create an overall impression of me, before digging into more specific questions/readings. If I arrived with any doubts about the accuracy of the reading – they were quickly diminished.

Within minutes, Annabelle had identified that I was at a crossroads in my life, overwhelmed with decisions and bogged down by the practical matters of life – all of which were holding me back and preventing change. I won’t tell you all my secrets, but I can confirm that the cards were read with such precision and detail, it was hard not to be taken aback by the accuracy.

The initial reading enabled me to start to trust the process and lean into whichever direction the reading took.

We moved on to the breakup, and I pulled cards for myself, my ex-partner, our relationship, past and future. Through the cards I picked, Annabelle described the relationship with such precision it was as if she had been a fly-on-the-wall for every moment we had spent together.

It truly was extraordinary. Our situation was by no means ‘normal’, so no generic readings would have worked. It was as if someone had held a mirror up, and I was forced to look inside.

How did I feel after my tarot card reading?

I came away from the session feeling incredibly reflective. I had gained clarity on what was stopping me from moving forward, but also a sense of trust in the process.

My cards had shown that I needed to be still for a while, and I had faith that things would turn out exactly how they needed to.

I think this is the beauty of tarot cards – you can take what you need at that moment in time. Annabelle had also mentioned that at the very end of March, something or someone would come into my life, and that that opportunity/person would lead me to make a huge change in my life and move abroad.

She didn’t say where she thought that might be, but I had dismissed that part as it didn’t feel like an option for me, nor was it something I was particularly interested in. As luck (or the cards!) would have it, I met someone on March 24th who ended up playing a pivotal role in an unexpected move to South Africa.

Fast-forward six months from my initial reading, and I packed up my entire life, overcame the practical hurdles of a move and made the change I had craved for so long. That’s not to say it happened because of Annabelle’s predictions, but isn’t it amazing that she had forecast a change that I couldn’t even imagine to be a possibility?

Would I recommend tarot card reading?

My interpretation of tarot cards is that they can serve as a tool for self-exploration, identify repeating patterns, help you find new perspectives and solutions to problems, as well as a means to support personal growth.

It’s like holding up a mirror to who you were, who you are and who you are becoming. Sessions will encourage you to self-reflect, as you are guided towards the discomfort and able to ask yourself questions you might have previously avoided. There is certainly a spiritual component to tarot cards, but I believe you can take what you need from a session, and if you just come away with a shift in your perspective then that is a wonderful thing.

