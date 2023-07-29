Mandy Moore felt 'helpless' over son Gus’ health condition

This Is Us star Mandy Moore has said that she has felt “helpless” after revealing that her two-year-old son, Gus, is suffering from a rare skin condition called Gianotti-Crosti syndrome.

Sharing a snap of the toddler’s painful-looking raise on Instagram Stories, the 39-year-old wrote: “All over his legs and feet (ouch) and the backs of his arms but nowhere else.” She added: “Lollipop treat after yesterday's doctor's appt. This sweet boy woke up with a crazy rash on Saturday am. We thought maybe an excema [sic] flare? Poison oak? Allergy. We tried to deduce what it could be and did anything to help him find relief from the itch.

“Went to urgent care. Paediatrician. Dermatologist. Pediatric dermatologist. All the while, he smiles and laughs and carries on with his day like the rockstar he is. Turns out it's a viral childhood rash that just spontaneously appears called Gianotti-Crosti syndrome. It sometimes accompanies a cold but not in Gus's case."

According to WebMD, Gianotti-Crosti syndrome is a childhood skin condition causing an “itchy, blistering rash”. The site confirms that the rash typically lasts for around four weeks, but can take as long as eight weeks to be gone completely, and will go away on its own.

She asked her followers for their experiences with the rash, adding that while she has felt “helpless” during Gus’ experience, he is “resilient”. We’re wishing him a very speedy recovery!

Gus is one of two sons that Mandy shares with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. The couple welcomed Gus in February 2021 and their second son, Ozzie, in October 2022. Speaking about how she would love more children after giving birth to Gus in 2021, Mandy told the Informed Pregnancy Podcast: “I've said to my husband so many times — and really anyone that has come by that will listen — I'm like, 'I can't wait to do it again.' As harrowing as the journey was, I miss it.

“I'm sad that I don't get to relive it or do it again or something. It's a hard feeling to describe, but I can look back now with such affection and fondness for myself and what that experience was, because it brought me Gus. It brought me this child who is my whole world now. And I'm so grateful for it. I'm grateful for how hard it was, because now I have the greatest gift in the way."

She has since been vocal about raising two sons under the age of two, telling People magazine: “You wake up with endless gratitude every day, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it is hard work.

“And the lack of sleep is something that is a constant and makes everything feel all the more challenging. But, I think, it's just having grace for ourselves as parents and as humans and recognizing that each day is going to present its own challenges, but its own immense joy as well."